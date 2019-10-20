शहर चुनें

Murray wins european open as a first ATP title since March 2017 defeated stan wawrinka

दो साल बाद एंडी मरे ने जीता एटीपी खिताब, कुल्हे की चोट की वजह से हुए थे बाहर

20 Oct 2019
एंडी मरे
एंडी मरे - फोटो : social media
पूर्व वर्ल्ड नंबर एक टेनिस खिलाड़ी एंडी मरे ने तीन बार के ग्रैंडस्लैम विजेता स्टैन वावरिंका को हराकर यूरोपियन ओपन का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। कुल्हे की ऑपरेशन की वजह से टेनिस से दूर रहे मरे ने अपना 46वां खिताब जीत लिया।
रविवार को खेले गए फाइनल मुकाबले में मरे ने वावरिंका को 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया। पूर्व चैंपियन मरे ने साल 2017 के बाद तकरीबन दो साल बाद एकल में कोई खिताब जीता।

32 वर्षीय ब्रिटिश खिलाड़ी अपने करियर में 30वीं बार फाइनल में पहुंचे थे। दो घंटे 27 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में जीत दर्ज करने के बाद मरे भावुक हो गए।
