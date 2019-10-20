दो साल बाद एंडी मरे ने जीता एटीपी खिताब, कुल्हे की चोट की वजह से हुए थे बाहर

What a player. What a champion.— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 20, 2019
The winning moment for @andy_murray at the 2019 @EuroTennisOpen 🏆
🎥: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/OrqZ3IuoS8
चीनी ताइपे की चौथी वरीय खिलाड़ी ताई त्ज़ु यिंग ने डेनमार्क ओपन का महिला एकल का खिताब जीत लिया है।
20 अक्टूबर 2019