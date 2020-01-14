दो साल बाद सानिया मिर्जा की शानदार वापसी, होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल में जीत के साथ किया आगाज

SANIA COMEBACK WIN ⏩



Returning to the court after almost two years, @MirzaSania makes a comeback with a win.



Playing at #WTAHobart partnering N Kichenok they beat Kato/Kalashnikova 2-6,7-6(7-3),10-3 to move into second round.



Congratulations 🎊 🎊#WTA #Doubles #saniamirza pic.twitter.com/ZL7OV6iO1E