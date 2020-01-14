शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Hobart International Sania Mirza makes winning return to tennis court after a gap of 2 years

दो साल बाद सानिया मिर्जा की शानदार वापसी, होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल में जीत के साथ किया आगाज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 11:09 AM IST
सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
स्टार भारतीय महिला टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा ने दो साल के लंबे अंतराल के बाद कोर्ट पर शानदार वापसी की है। सानिया मिर्जा ने मंगलवार को होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल में महिलाओं के डबल्स मुकाबले के शुरुआती दौर में जीत हासिल की है। यूक्रेन की नाडिया किचेनोक के साथ सानिया ने ओक्साना कलाश्निकोवा और मियू काटो को 2-6, 7-6 (3),10-3 से मात देकर क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश किया।
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

चिंगलेनसाना और सुमित चोट के बाद फिट होकर भारतीय टीम में लौटे, रमणदीप हुए बाहर

14 जनवरी 2020

sakshi malik
Other Sports

एशियाई कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिपः साक्षी, राहुल अवारे भारतीय टीम में शामिल

14 जनवरी 2020

sports
Lakhimpur Kheri

रॉ पॉवरलिफ्टिंग चैंपियनशिप में दिखाई प्रतिभा, विजेता पुरस्कृत

14 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
sports
Lakhimpur Kheri

लंबी कूद में सुरेश और सोनम रहीं अव्वल

14 जनवरी 2020

रोहतक के लहाली स्थित चौधरी बंशीलाल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में हरियाणा और उड़ीसा के बीच रणजी मैच के तीस
Rohtak

रणजी ट्रॉफी : उड़ीसा को जीत के लिए 32 रन, हरियाणा को तीन विकेट की दरकार

14 जनवरी 2020

नेशनल रिलायंस एथलेक्टिस चैंपियनशिप में हर्ष ने स्वर्ण, शैलेंद्र ने सिल्वर पदक जीता
Etawah

सैफई के खिलाडिय़ों ने दौड़ और लंबीकूद में जीते पदक

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
sania mirza sania mirza return hobart international oksana kalashnikova miyu kato
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ritu nanda
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की बहन ऋतु नंदा का 71 की उम्र में निधन, शोक में बॉलीवुड

14 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Bollywood

सलमान ने शहनाज को लगाई लताड़ तो आया पिता का बयान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और चैनल के खिलाफ बोली ये बात

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव, 'तुम बहुत छोटे कर्मचारी हो, भाग जाओ यहां से'

14 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

वीकडेज पर भी Chhapaak की रफ्तार बरकरार, Tanhaji का शानदार रहा कलेक्शन

14 जनवरी 2020

Baba Ramdev
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को बाबा रामदेव ने दी सलाह, बोले- उन्हें मुझ जैसे सलाहकार की जरूरत

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
sara ali khan
Bollywood

मदद मांग रहे शख्स को देख पिघला सारा अली खान का दिल, बिना झिझक के किया ऐसा काम

14 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से छोटा राजन भी दहशत में, लेता रहता है सारी जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

आइशी घोष
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा: एसआईटी की जांच में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, बढ़ सकती हैं छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष आइशी की मुश्किलें

14 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ से प्यार का इजहार करते ही आया शहनाज के पिता का बयान, चैनल पर खड़े किए सवाल

14 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: सड़क खाली करने को तैयार नहीं लोग, स्थानीय लोगों ने दी सारे रास्ते बंद करने की चेतावनी

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एस सरन और रूद्राक्ष खेलो इंडिया
Other Sports

खेलो इंडिया पदक तालिका में हरियाणा ने महाराष्ट्र को छोड़ा पीछे

हरियाणा ने खेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों के चौथे दिन 12 स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर पदक तालिका में महाराष्ट्र को पीछे छोड़ दिया।

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
रियल मैड्रिड बनाम एटलेटिको
Football

सुपर कपः रियल ने किया एटलेटिको को फाइनल में शूटआउट

13 जनवरी 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo
Football

रोनाल्डो के गोल से जुवेंटस ने रोमा को दी मात

13 जनवरी 2020

Kangra Niharika and Solan's Balaram gold in wrestling competition
Local Sports

कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में कांगड़ा की निहारिका और सोलन के बलराम को स्वर्ण

13 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफीः जेएंडके ने खड़ा किया 360 रनों का पहाड़, कप्तान परवेज दोहरे शतक से चूके

13 जनवरी 2020

केंटो मोमोटो
Badminton

सड़क हादसे में घायल हुए दुनिया के नंबर एक बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी मोमोटा, ड्राइवर की मौत

13 जनवरी 2020

मिहिर सेन
Other Sports

इंग्लिश चैनल तैरकर पार करने वाले पहले एशियाई मिहिर सेन, वकालत छोड़ बने थे तैराक

13 जनवरी 2020

कीमिया अलीजादेह
Other Sports

ईरान की एकमात्र ओलंपिक पदक विजेता अलीजादेह ने छोड़ा देश

13 जनवरी 2020

वाडा
Other Sports

एनडीटीएल की मांग पर वाडा का प्रतिबंध हटाने से इनकार

13 जनवरी 2020

viswanathan anand
Other Sports

आनंद को आर्टेमिएव तो विश्व चैंपियन कार्लसन को गिरी ने ड्रॉ पर रोका

12 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कन्नौज बस हादसा: डॉक्टर पर भड़के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, बोले, 'तुम हो सरकार के आदमी'

यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने सोमवार को कन्नौज बस हादसे के पीड़ितों से अस्पताल में जाकर मुलाकात की। लेकिन इस दौरान अखिलेश यादव ने अस्तपाल में पीड़ित के पास खड़े डॉक्टर को फटकार लगाई। घटना का वीडियो देखिए।

14 जनवरी 2020

छोटा राजन 1:36

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से डरे छोटा राजन, शहाबुद्दीन, तिहाड़ जेलकर्मियों से ले रहे जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर 1:58

भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को मिला संदिग्ध खत ,फोरेंसिक टीम कर रही जांच

14 जनवरी 2020

लोहड़ी 2:07

लोहड़ी का जश्न हुआ शुरू, ढोल की थाप पर जमकर थिरके लोग

13 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:25

मकर संक्रांति 2020 : जब सूर्य करेंगे मकर राशि में प्रवेश तो बदलेगा इन राशियों का भाग्य

13 जनवरी 2020

Related

ऐंसी सोजन
Other Sports

खेलो इंडिया: 18 साल की ऐंसी सोजन ने एथलेटिक्स में जीता दो स्वर्ण पदक

12 जनवरी 2020

केंतो मोमोता
Tennis

केंतो मोमोता ने जीता मलयेशिया मास्टर्स का खिताब, फाइनल में एक्सेलसन को हराया

12 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफी: मोहम्मद सैफ व उपेंद्र के शतक से यूपी मजबूत स्थिति में, पहली पारी में बनाए 431 रन

12 जनवरी 2020

सर्बिया टीम
Tennis

जोकोविच की अगुवाई में सर्बिया ने स्पेन को हराकर जीता एटीपी कप का खिताब

12 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कप्तान के नाबाद शतक से जएंडके ने पहले दिन बनाए 338 रन

12 जनवरी 2020

Serena Williams
Tennis

तीन साल के बाद सेरेना ने जीता खिताब, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के आग पीड़ितों के लिए दान की इनामी राशि

12 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited