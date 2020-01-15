शहर चुनें

जहरीली हवा से प्रभावित ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन, कई खिलाड़ियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 03:13 PM IST
मारिया शारापोवा
मारिया शारापोवा
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में लगी आग के कारण मेलबर्न, सिडनी समेत कई अन्य शहरों की हवा प्रदूषित हो गई है। खराब हवा के कारण मेलबर्न में खेले जा रहे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के क्वालिफाइंग राउंड के मैच बुधवार को देरी से शुरू हुए। रूस की टेनिस स्टार मारिया शारापोवा, यूक्रेन की एलिना स्वितोलिना और कनाडा की यूजिनी बुशार्ड समेत अन्य कुछ खिलाड़ियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी हुई। 
एलिना ने ट्वीट किया कि हम क्यों बड़ी अनहोनी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं? हमें कुछ कदम उठाने चाहिए। उन्होंने मेलबर्न का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) स्तर शेयर किया। इसके मुताबिक मंगलवार को वायु प्रदूषण के लिए जिम्मेदार कण पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 200 तक दर्ज किया गया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन मेलबर्न में 20 जनवरी से दो फरवरी तक खेला जाएगा।

australia open 2020 maria sharapova australia bushfire elina svitolina
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

