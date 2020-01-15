जहरीली हवा से प्रभावित ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन, कई खिलाड़ियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी

Awful scenes in Melbourne.— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 14, 2020
Dalila Jakupovic has abandoned her #AusOpen qualifying match after suffering a coughing fit while playing in thick smoke caused by the #AustralianFires. pic.twitter.com/WAJv6TzTjW
Why do we need to wait for something bad to happen to do an action 🤷🏼♀️🥵 #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/bYpXyQAfKe— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 14, 2020
15 जनवरी 2020