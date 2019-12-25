शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   How Cricket fraternity celebrating Christmas 2019, Sachins wishes on twitter

भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ऐसे मना रहे क्रिसमस, किसी ने सांता क्लॉज तो कोई परिवार के साथ बांट रहा खुशी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 03:22 PM IST
क्रिसमस मनाते भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स
क्रिसमस मनाते भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
क्रिसमस ईसाई धर्म के लोगों में खुशियों का सबसे बड़ा त्यौहार है। इस दिन को खास अंदाज में मनाने के लिए लोग क्रिसमस ट्री सजाते हैं और सांता बनकर गिफ्ट्स बांटते हैं। हिंदुस्तान में भी हर साल की तरह इस बार भी यह त्यौहार धूम-धाम से मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर टीम इंडिया के कई वर्तमान और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने फैंस को क्रिसमस की बधाई दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

सचिन तेंदुलकर
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!

Recommended

Television

क्यों दिल्ली मेट्रो में सफर करने को मजबूर हुए कपिल शर्मा ? वजह काफी दिलचस्प

25 दिसंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma,Sumona Chakravarti
Kapil Sharma,Sumona Chakravarti
Kapil Sharma
kapil sharma sunil grover
Television

क्यों दिल्ली मेट्रो में सफर करने को मजबूर हुए कपिल शर्मा ? वजह काफी दिलचस्प

25 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी अग्निकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इस महिला ने लगाई थी आग!, पुलिस हैरान

25 दिसंबर 2019

Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue unveiled by PM Modi.
Lucknow

25 फीट ऊंची अटल की प्रतिमा का पीएम मोदी ने किया अनावरण, बनाने में आया इतना खर्च

25 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Cricket News

'विराट सेना' ने साल 2019 में लहराया परचम, जीते सबसे ज्यादा मैच, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छोड़ा पीछे

25 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

'विराट सेना' ने साल 2019 में लहराया परचम, जीते सबसे ज्यादा मैच, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छोड़ा पीछे

25 दिसंबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे-सचिन तेंदुलकर
India News

उद्धव सरकार ने घटाई तेंदुलकर की सुरक्षा, आदित्य ठाकरे और अन्ना हजारे को Z श्रेणी

25 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

जूता चुराई में मिली स्कूटी को लेकर बैठी पंचायत, दुल्हन के भाई को मारी गोली, पढ़ें क्या है माजरा

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
क्रिसमस क्रिसमस 2019 sachin tendulkar सचिन तेंदुलकर vvs laxman gautam gambhir yuzvendra chahal ravindrasinh jadeja
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Spotlight

डिजाइन पिक्चर
Predictions

साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण कल, आज से लगेगा सूतक, इन 8 राशि वालों को रहना होगा बचके

25 दिसंबर 2019

Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue unveiled by PM Modi.
Lucknow

25 फीट ऊंची अटल की प्रतिमा का पीएम मोदी ने किया अनावरण, बनाने में आया इतना खर्च

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मेरठ हिंसा: खुफिया विभाग को मिला चौंकाने वाला इनपुट, अभी भी कई छतों पर ईंट-पत्थर, पुलिस भी डरी

25 दिसंबर 2019

विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
Delhi NCR

'सॉरी डीएम अंकल माफ कर दो', कान पकड़ कर घुटनों के बल हाथ जोड़कर छात्रों ने घंटों की विनती, पर...

25 दिसंबर 2019

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने जबरदस्त ऑफर किया पेश, रोजाना 3GB डाटा के साथ मिलेगी 425 दिनों की वैधता

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आदित्य ठाकरे-सचिन तेंदुलकर
India News

उद्धव सरकार ने घटाई तेंदुलकर की सुरक्षा, आदित्य ठाकरे और अन्ना हजारे को Z श्रेणी

25 दिसंबर 2019

भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल जयंती: 'ऐसी सत्ता को चिमटे से भी छूना पसंद नहीं करूंगा', पढ़िए उनके 10 बेबाक बोल

25 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी अग्निकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इस महिला ने लगाई थी आग!, पुलिस हैरान

25 दिसंबर 2019

एनपीआर
India News

क्या है राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर), 10 बिंदुओं में समझें

25 दिसंबर 2019

cold
Delhi NCR

उत्तर भारत में आज और कल कड़ाके की ठंड, यूपी में एक ही दिन में 28 की मौत

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जसप्रीत बुमराह की इंजरी
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में भेदभाव! बुमराह के लिए सौरव गांगुली ने बदले भारतीय क्रिकेट के नियम

चोटिल होकर लंबे समय से टीम से बाहर चल रहे जसप्रीत बुमराह अपनी फिटनेस परखने के लिए रणजी ट्रॉफी खेलने वाले थे, लेकिन BCCI चीफ सौरव गांगुली के हस्तक्षेप के बाद अब जस्सी अब सीधा श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टी-20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज से ही वापसी करेंगे..

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हर्षा भोगले
Cricket News

हर्षा भोगले ने CAA पर रखी राय, पाकिस्तान परस्त पत्रकार को कहा- मेरा भारत टूटा नहीं है

25 दिसंबर 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टेस्ट टीम
Cricket News

Boxing Day Test: पांच स्पेशलिस्ट बॉलर्स के साथ उतर सकता है ऑस्ट्रेलिया, क्या ऐसी होगी प्लेइंग XI?

25 दिसंबर 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

AUSvNZ: 32 साल बाद बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट खेलेगे न्यूजीलैंड, सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मजबूत चुनौती

25 दिसंबर 2019

विराट-अश्विन
Cricket News

विजडन की इस दशक की श्रेष्ठ टेस्ट टीम में दो भारतीय शामिल, किसी पाकिस्तानी को नहीं मिली जगह

25 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य कुमार यादव
Cricket News

हरभजन ने टीम चयन पर उठाए सवाल, इस खिलाड़ी को लेकर पूछा-उसने क्या गलत किया है?

25 दिसंबर 2019

मोहम्मद हफीज
Cricket News

बुरी तरह फंसा पाकिस्तान का यह स्टार क्रिकेटर, ECB ने लगाया बैन

25 दिसंबर 2019

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

रणजी ट्रॉफीः केरल के खिलाफ बुमराह का फिटनेस टेस्ट, गुजरात का हौसला बुलंद

24 दिसंबर 2019

alex carey
Cricket News

IPL 2020: पोंटिंग ने कहा, कैरी होंगे दिल्ली के लिए मैच जिताऊ खिलाड़ी

24 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

'शुरुआत नई है पर बल्लेबाजी नहीं भूला'

24 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में मारुति,होंडा,महिंद्रा समेत कई वाहन कंपनियों ने दी कार मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट

दिसंबर 2019 के आखिरी हफ्ते में अगर आप नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो मौका एकदम सही है। क्योंकि देश की नामी कंपनियां अपने कार मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट दे रही हैं।

25 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

जब नवाज शरीफ को अटल जी और दिलीप कुमार ने फोन पर फटकारा

25 दिसंबर 2019

अदा शर्मा 1:10

जिंगल बेल्स की धुन पर 'कमांडो 3' की अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा के कथक का वीडियो वायरल

25 दिसंबर 2019

business news including aadhaar pan card linking necessary till 31 december 2019 3:17

छह दिन बाद रद्दी हो सकता है आपका पैन कार्ड, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:43

एलओसी पर भारतीय सेना और गोवा में ट्रैफिक पुलिस का क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन

25 दिसंबर 2019

Related

ecb and icc
Cricket News

ECB, BCCI के प्रस्तावित टूर्नामेंट पर ICC सदस्यों के साथ बात करने को तैयार 

24 दिसंबर 2019

रोहित, स्टार्क और गेल
Cricket News

YEAR ENDER 2019: इन क्रिकेटरों ने मारा मैदान, खास बनाया साल

24 दिसंबर 2019

बेन स्टोक्स अपने पिता के साथ
Cricket News

मौत से जंग लड़ रहे बेन स्टोक्स के पिता, आनन-फानन में सीधे अस्पताल पहुंचा क्रिकेटर

24 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

ICC ने जारी की नई रैंकिंग, वनडे के बाद टेस्ट में भी विराट नंबर एक, बाबर आजम की लंबी छलांग

24 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Cricket News

कोहली नहीं धोनी बने वन-डे टीम के कप्तान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चुनी दशक की सबसे मजबूत टीम

24 दिसंबर 2019

पीटर सिडल
Cricket News

आग की वजह से रद्द हुआ मैच, दम घुटने लगा और अस्पताल पहुंच गया यह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज

24 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited