Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Indian Chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa thanks PM Modi for support

Video: पीएम मोदी के साथ मुलाकात पर खुलकर बोले प्रगनाननंदा; कहा- उन्होंने ट्रेनिंग के बारे में पूछा, सलाह भी दी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2023 12:37 PM IST
सार

पीएम मोदी ने प्रगनाननंदा और उनके परिवार से मुलाकात की थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रगनाननंदा से उनकी ट्रेनिंग के बारे में पूछा और सलाह भी दी। अब प्रगनाननंदा ने पीएम के साथ अपनी मीटिंग के बारे में बताया है।
 

Indian Chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa thanks PM Modi for support
पीएम मोदी ने प्रगनाननंदा और उनके परिवार वालों से मुलाकात की - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारतीय शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर रमेशबाबू प्रगनाननंदा ने पीएम मोदी के साथ मुलाकात के बारे में खुलकर बात की है। वह अपने परिवार के साथ 31 अगस्त को भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री से मिले थे। प्रगनाननंदा और पीएम मोदी दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर इस मुलाकात की फोटो शेयर की थी और इसके बारे में जानकारी दी थी। प्रगनाननंदा ने उनके और उनके परिवार के उत्साहवर्धन के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को शुक्रिया अदा किया था। वहीं, पीएम मोदी ने प्रगनाननंदा के शानदार प्रदर्शन और मेहनत के लिए उनकी तारीफ की थी।


अब प्रगनाननंदा ने इस मुलाकात के बारे में बात की है। उन्होंने कहा "उन्होंने मुझसे मेरी ट्रेनिंग के बारे में पूछा। मैं पीएम से मिलकर बहुत खुश हूं और उनके साथ बातचीत करके बहुत मजा आया। उन्होंने मुझे कुछ सुझाव दिए। मैं उनकी शुभकामनाओं और समर्थन के लिए उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं।"

 

वहीं अपने खेल को लेकर प्रगनाननंदा ने कहा "यह बहुत प्रेरणादायक है कि हमने हाल ही में ग्लोबल शतरंज लीग में भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है... हमारे पास भारत में बहुत सारे मजबूत खिलाड़ी हैं... मेरे लिए, यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है कि मैं कड़ी मेहनत करूं और प्रतियोगिताओं में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करूं। मेरे लिए यही मुख्य लक्ष्य है।'' 
 

पीएम मोदी के बाद खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर भी प्रगनाननंदा से मिले थे। अनुराग ठाकुर ने शॉल, हिमाचली टोपी और मां दुर्गा की फोटो वाली थाली देकर उनका सम्मान किया था और उनकी जमकर तारीफ की थी। 

शतरंज विश्व कप में प्रगनाननंदा का कमाल
प्रगनाननंदा ने शतंरज विश्व कप में अपने कोच के बिना शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। मैच दर मैच वह बेहतर होते गए। फाइनल में दुनिया के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी मैग्नस कार्लसन से हारने के बाद वह शतरंज विश्व कप के सबसे युवा उपविजेता बने। इससे पहले उन्होंने अपने से काफी बेहतर रैंकिंग वाले दुनिया के नंबर दो खिलाड़ी हिकारू नाकामुरा और दुनिया के नंबर तीन खिलाड़ी फैबियानो कारूआना को भी हराया।
