भारत ने मलयेशिया को हराकर 4-0 से सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

FT: 🇲🇾 0-1 🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 11, 2019
A solitary goal by Navjot in the 35th minute steered India over the line in another low-scoring match! With that India seal the bilateral series 4⃣-0⃣!#IndiaKaGame #MASvIND pic.twitter.com/H9vWOzHdCm
लालरेम्सियामी (55वें मिनट) में किए गए एकमात्र गोल की मदद से भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने मलयेशिया को 1-0 से हराकर पांच मैचों की द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में 3-0 की अजेय बढ़त बना ली।
10 अप्रैल 2019