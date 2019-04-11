शहर चुनें

india beat Malaysia to win bi-lateral series by 4-0 

भारत ने मलयेशिया को हराकर 4-0 से सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 06:45 PM IST
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
नवजोत कौर (35वें मिनट) द्वारा किए गए एकमात्र गोल की मदद से भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने गुरुवार को मलयेशिया को 1-0 से हराकर पांच मैचों की द्विपक्षीय सीरीज 4-0 से अपने नाम कर ली है। भारत ने पहले दो मैच 3-0 और 5-0 से जीते, जबकि पिछला मैच 4-4 से ड्रॉ रहा। वहीं, चौथे मैच में भारती टीम ने मेजबान मलयेशिया के 1-0 से हराकर 3-0 की अजेय बढ़त बनाई थी।
पिछली बार भारत और मलयेशिया की टक्कर 2017 एशिया कप में हुई थी, जिसमें भारत ने राउंड रॉबिन लीग 2-0 से और चीन के खिलाफ फाइनल जीता था। भारतीय टीम ने इस साल स्पेन का सफल दौरा किया था। उसने मेजबान और विश्व कप 2018 कांस्य पदक विजेता को 5-2 से हराया था, दो मैच ड्रॉ खेले और एक में उसे हार मिली। टीम ने विश्व कप की उपविजेता आयरलैंड से 1-1 से ड्रॉ खेलने के बाद उसे 3-0 से धोया था।
 

india vs malaysia navjot kaur indian womens hockey team भारत बनाम मलयेशिया भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

