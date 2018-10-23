शहर चुनें

गोवा प्रीमियर क्रिकेट लीग 28 नवंबर से

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 03:49 PM IST
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर में भारतीय बैटबॉल महासंघ व गोवा बैटबॉल संघ की ओर से 28 नवंबर से एक दिसंबर तक गोवा प्रीमियर क्रिकेट लीग का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। सभी मैच गोवा की राजधानी पणजी में खेले जाएंगे। इसमें 12 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी। मैच 20-20 ओवर के होंगे।
