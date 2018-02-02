अपना शहर चुनें

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी की लगातार तीसरी हार, जमशेदपुर एफसी ने दी 2-1 मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:06 PM IST
Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC in indian super league
Jamshedpur FC
इंडियन सुपरलीग के चौथे सीजन में जमशेदपुर एफसी ने मुंबई सिटी एफसी को 2-1 से हरा दिया है। इस टूर्नामेंट में मुंबई की यह लगातार तीसरी हार है। इस जीत के साथ जमशेदपुर प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में 22 अंकों के साथ चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है, जबकि मुंबई एफसी 13 गेम खलने के बाद 17 अंकों के साथ छठे स्थान पर चली गई है।

आईएसएल में दोनों टीमों के बीच खेले गए इस मुकाबले में जमशेदपुर के फारुख चौधरी ने 37वें मिनट में लेफ्ट सेंटर से अपनी टीम के लिए गोल किया। पहले हाफ में जमशेदपुर एफसी ने मुंबई सिटी एफसी को पूरी तरह फंसाए रखा।

हालांकि दूसरे हाफ में खेल मानो पूरी तरह बदल गया हो। दूसरे हाफ में मुंबई की टीम पूरे आक्रामक रवैये के साथ खेली। सेकंड हाफ के 18वें मिनट में मुंबई एफसी को एक के बाद एक लगातार कई चांस मिले। अगर यह सभी चांस गोल में कनवर्ट होते तो मुंबई की टीम सबसे तेज सात गोल करने का नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर देती।

इस बीच मुंबई एफसी के बलवंत सिंह ने कई बार विपक्षी टीम के गोलपोस्ट पर हमला बोला, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से वह एक बार भी कामयाब नहीं हो पाए। हालंकि 79वें मिनट में इवर्टन सांतोस ने अपनी टीम के लिए गोल कर मैच में वापसी कर ली। हालांकि पांच मिनट बाद ही बिकास जैरू ने जेएफसी के लिए गोल कर मैच का पलड़ा फिर से पलट दिया। इस अंतिम गोल के बदौलत जेएफसी ने मुंबई सिटी एफसी को 2-1 से मात दी।
