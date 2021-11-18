{"_id":"6196668ed6bcdf0f78537421","slug":"football-novy-kapadia-the-voice-of-indian-football-dies-social-media-pays-tribute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"दुखद: भारतीय फुटबॉल की आवाज नोवी कपाडिया का निधन, सोशल मीडिया ने दी श्रद्धांजलि","category":{"title":"Football","title_hn":"फुटबॉल","slug":"football"}}

भारतीय फुटबॉल की आवाज कहे जाने वाले मशहूर समीक्षक और कमेंटेटर नोवी कपाडिया का गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। वह 'मोटो न्यूरोन' नाम की एक खास बीमारी से पीड़ित थे और करीब पिछले एक महीने से आईसीयू में भर्ती थे। इस बीमारी से अंग काम करना बंद कर देते हैं।







बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे कपाडिया

इस बीमारी की वजह से कपाडिया पिछले दो साल से जूझ रहे थे और उन्होंने खुद को घर में कैद कर लिया था। कपाडिया को फुटबॉल का काफी अनुभव था। उन्होंने नौ फीफा विश्व कप बतौर कमेंटेटर कवर किया था। भारत में फुटबॉल को लेकर इतना अनुभव शायद ही किसी शख्स के पास होगा।



कपाडिया ने किताबें भी लिखी थीं

कपाडिया सिर्फ खिलाड़ी ही नहीं, बल्कि वह अपने समकक्षों और पत्रकारों के बीच भी बेहद लोकप्रिय थे। कपाडिया ने फुटबॉल पर किताबें भी लिखीं, जो काफी लोकप्रिय भी हुई थीं। उनकी लिखी किताबों में 'बेयरफुट टू बूट्स', 'द मेनी लाइव्स ऑफ इंडियन फुटबॉल' प्रमुख हैं। इसके अलावा कपाडिया दिल्ली युनिवर्सिटी में अंग्रेजी के प्रोफेसर और डिप्टी प्रॉक्टर पदों पर भी रह चुके हैं।



सोशल मीडिया पर दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

उनके निधन से फुटबॉल प्रेमी काफी दुखी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। ऑल इंडिया फुटबॉल फेडरेशन ने कपाडिया को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उन्हें फुटबॉल का पंडित बताया है। वहीं, आईएसएल की टीम केरला ब्लास्टर्स ने भी कपाडिया को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।



















KBFC mourns the passing of the iconic voice of Indian Football, Novy Kapadia.



Rest in peace, legend. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0aqJNKaoE6 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2021

KBFC mourns the passing of the iconic voice of Indian Football, Novy Kapadia.



Rest in peace, legend. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0aqJNKaoE6 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia speaking facts back in 2019, when we were at the peak of "FIFA Rankings" and everyone was singing laurels of impact of investment in football. https://t.co/qKckIBS5BY — Reddit r/IndianFootball (@rIndianFootball) October 7, 2021

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021

Deeply sad, Novy Kapadia who made immense contribution to #IndianFootball is no more with us.



My deepest condolences to his loved ones and family.



He dedicated his life to football in many ways and his departure is a big loss to Football in India.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IRnqQahd9e — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) November 18, 2021

