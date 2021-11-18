दुखद: भारतीय फुटबॉल की आवाज नोवी कपाडिया का निधन, सोशल मीडिया ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

KBFC mourns the passing of the iconic voice of Indian Football, Novy Kapadia.— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2021
Rest in peace, legend. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0aqJNKaoE6
Novy Kapadia speaking facts back in 2019, when we were at the peak of "FIFA Rankings" and everyone was singing laurels of impact of investment in football. https://t.co/qKckIBS5BY— Reddit r/IndianFootball (@rIndianFootball) October 7, 2021
We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021
Deeply sad, Novy Kapadia who made immense contribution to #IndianFootball is no more with us.— Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) November 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to his loved ones and family.
He dedicated his life to football in many ways and his departure is a big loss to Football in India.
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IRnqQahd9e
