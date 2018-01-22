Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Cristiano Ronaldo injured on ground in la liga league

इस तरह मैदान पर लहू-लुहान हो गए क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, देखें VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo injured on ground in la liga league
Cristiano Ronaldo
रियाल मैड्रिड के स्टार फुटबॉलर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो के सिर में गंभीर चोट आ गई है। यह हादसा रविवार को मैड्रिड में ला लीगा लीग मुकाबले में देपोटिवालो के खिलाफ खेलते वक्त हुआ। हालांकि, रियाल मैड्रिड मैच में 7-1 से जीत दर्ज करने में कामयाब हो गई, लेकिन सिर में चोट के कारण रोनाल्डो मैदान पर ही लहू-लुहान हो गए।

चोट के कारण रोनाल्डो को दार बार मैदान छोड़कर जाना पड़ा, लेकिन इसके बाद भी उन्होंने जबर्दस्त वापसी करते हुए अपनी टीम के लिए दूसरा गोल दागा। चोट से पहले वह अपनी टीम के लिए एक गोल कर चुके थे। देपोटिवालो की तरफ से खेलते हुए एडिअन लोपेज अल्वारेज ने मैच के 23वें मिनट में ही गोल करके अपनी टीम को 1-0 की बढ़त दिला दी थी, लेकिन इसके बाद रियाल मैड्रिड ने अपने आक्रामक अंदाज को जारी रखते हुए विपक्षियों के गोलपोस्ट पर एक के बाद एक लगातार 7 गोल दागे। 

इस दौरान मैच में एक बड़ा हादसा उस वक्त हो गया जब देपोटिवालो के डिफेंडर फैबियन स्कार का पैर रोनाल्डो के सिर में जा लगा। सिर में चोट लगने के बाद रोनाल्डो मैदान पर ही ढेर हो गए और उनके सिर से तेज खून बहने लगा।

बता दें कि रियाल मैड्रिड के लिए खेलते हुए एक बार पहले भी रोनाल्डो के सिर में चोट आ गई थी। इसके बाद डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें मैदान पर संभलकर खेलने की सलाह दी थी, लेकिन फुटबॉल की दीवानगी उन पर इस कदर हावी है कि वह बिना अपनी जान की परवाह किए टीम के लिए हमेशा सर्वश्रेषठ प्रदर्शन करते है।

देखें वीडियो

RELATED

https://youtu.be/KHqF1GCBJnY
cristiano ronaldo injured cristiano ronaldo real madrid la liga league

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

know about vasant panchami 2018 shubh muhurat time and puja significance
Festivals

वसंत पंचमी 2018: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और सरस्वती पूजा का महत्व

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

ISL: FC Goa register their 6th win of the campaign over the Kerala Blasters
Football

ISL: इदु बेदिया के गोल की बदौलत एफसी गोवा ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-1 से हराया

इदु बेदिया के गोल की मदद से कोच्ची के जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम में खेले इंडियन सुपर लीग के दूसरे मुकाबले में एफसी गोवा ने केरल ब्लास्टर्स को 2-1 से हराया।

22 जनवरी 2018

India's under-16 football team leaves Dubai for exposure round
Football

भारत की अंडर-16 फुटबॉल टीम एक्सपोजर दौर के लिए दुबई रवाना, खर्च होंगे साढ़े नौ करोड़

19 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho top ten goals in football tournaments
Football

वीडियो: रोनाल्डिनों के वो 10 गोल, जिनकी वजह से दुनिया हमेशा रखेगी उन्हें याद

17 जनवरी 2018

lionel messi fail to convert penalty into goal
Football

मैसी पर फूटा हार की ठीकरा, बार्सिलोना जारी नहीं रख सकी विजयी अभियान

19 जनवरी 2018

baichung bhutia to take on coach of Sikkim
Football

बाइचुंग भूटिया को मिली नई जिम्मेदारी, सिक्किम के कोच के रूप में आएंगे नजर

16 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho officially confirmed his retirement from football
Football

अब नहीं देखने को मिलेगी फुटबॉल की कलात्मक जादूगरी, रोनाल्डिनों ने लिया संन्यास

17 जनवरी 2018

fifa suspend brazil football president marco polo del nero
Football

FIFA ने ब्राजील फुटबॉल के अध्यक्ष नेरो पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

16 दिसंबर 2017

brazils midfielder kaka announces retirement
Football

ब्राजील और एसी मिलान के पूर्व मिडफील्डर काका ने फुटबॉल से संन्यास लिया

18 दिसंबर 2017

FC Goa pile on the misery as Dynamos hit for five in Indian Super League
Football

ISL: एफसी गोवा ने दिल्ली डायनामोज को 5-1 से हराया, शीर्ष पर पहुंचे

17 दिसंबर 2017

FIFA president thanks PM Narendra Modi for successful hosting of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

U-17 विश्वकप: FIFA अध्यक्ष ने PM मोदी को दी सफल आयोजन की बधाई, लेकिन जताया अफसोस

6 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

ये हैं 'आप' की दिल्ली सरकार के दामन पर लगे 7 सबसे बड़े दाग

‘भ्रष्टाचार मिटाओ’ नारे के साथ दिल्ली की सत्ता पर विराजने वाली दिल्ली की ‘आप’ सरकार खुद भी भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से दूर नहीं रह पाई।

22 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri singer dancer Nisha Pandey creates obstacles for Sapna Chaudhary in Bhojpuri 3:03

इस सिंगर/डांसर की वजह से नहीं हो पा रही सपना चौधरी की भोजपुरी में एंट्री

22 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

top ten headlines with news of cp paliwal appointed as upsssc new chairman 2:37

यूपी में अब आएंगे बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

22 जनवरी 2018

brutal escalator accident in a shopping mall in china special story 1:08

Escalator पर चढ़ने से पहले ये वीडियो देखें, हो जाएं सावधान

22 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.