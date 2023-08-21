Chess World Cup: टाईब्रेकर में कारुआना को हराकर फाइनल में पहुंचे प्रगनाननंदा, अब कार्लसन से होगा मुकाबला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Praggnanandhaa goes to the final of the #FIDEWorldCup
Praggnanandhaa beats world number 3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks and will battle it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/8yxXhIXcEB— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now.— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 21, 2023
What a performance!@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023
