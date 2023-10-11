Asian Games: खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर का बड़ा एलान; कहा- देश में खेलों को मिलेगा बढ़ावा, बनाई जाएगी नई संस्था

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Yesterday, PM Modi congratulated our medal winners and athletes who returned after the Asian Games, winning the highest number of medals to date...It has been decided to form an institution called MY Bharat - Mera Yuva Bharat.… pic.twitter.com/OZkdjfNK5u— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
