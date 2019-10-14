शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Festivals ›   important items and puja vidhi during karwa chauth vrat

इन पांच चीजों के बिना अधूरी रह जाती है करवाचौथ की पूजा

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 02:51 PM IST
Karwa Chauth
1 of 6
Karwa Chauth
17 अक्टूबर को सुहागिन महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। करवा चौथ का व्रत कार्तिक महीने की कृष्ण पक्ष की तृतीया तिथि को मनाई जाती है। करवा चौथ  व्रत में सुहागिन महिलाएं निर्जला व्रत का पालन करती हैं। शाम के समय चांद के दर्शन कर पति के हाथों से जल ग्रहण कर व्रत तोड़ती हैं। इसके पहले महिलाएं एक जगह एकत्रित होकर करवा माता की पूजा और कथा सुनती हैं। करवा पूजा के दौरान कुछ खास चीजों की जरूरत होती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
karva chauth karwa chauth करवा चौथ
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें आस्था समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। आस्था जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पॉज़िटिव लाइफ़ फैक्ट्स,स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी धर्म और त्योहार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

करवा चौथ
Gorakhpur

क्यों मनाया जाता है करवाचौथ, क्या है इस व्रत की विधि, पढ़ें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

14 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ
Chandigarh

करवा चौथ 2019: व्रत रखने पर सुहागिनें जरूर करें ये पांच काम, ध्यान रखेंगी तो मिलेगा दोगुना फल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Karwa Chauth
Festivals

Karwa Chauth 2019: महिलाओं को करने चाहिए ये 8 काम और इन 3 कामों से रहना चाहिए दूर

14 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ पूजा थाली
Astrology

Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri list : यहां जानिए पूजा की थाली में होने वाली चीजों की पूरी लिस्ट

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Quit bad habits otherwise you will have to regret it for life
Wellness

सीख: बुरी आदतें छोड़ दें, नहीं तो जीवन भर पछताना पड़ेगा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vidur niti
Wellness

विदुर नीति के अनुसार जानिए क्या होते है श्रेष्ठ व्यक्तियों के लक्षण

14 अक्टूबर 2019

tulsi
Religion

Kartik 2019: जानिए घर में कहां लगाएं तुलसी का पौधा और पूजा की परंपरा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
tulsi
Religion

कार्तिक माह में तुलसी के इन उपायों से दूर होगा आपका दुर्भाग्य

14 अक्टूबर 2019

eat 5 things on sharad purnima for prosperity
Festivals

इन 5 चीजों के सेवन से शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन मिलती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
वाल्मीकि जयंती 2019
Festivals

वाल्मीकि जयंती: रत्नाकर से महाकाव्य रामायण के रचयिता तक का सफर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Valmiki Jayanti 2019 motivational quotes of maharishi valmiki
Wellness

Valmiki Jayanti 2019: आज इन विचारों को पढ़ कर जीवन को बेहतर बनाए

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Karwa Chauth
Festivals

Karwa Chauth 2019: क्या लड़कियों के लिए करवाचौथ का व्रत रखना ठीक ?  

12 अक्टूबर 2019

lord krishna teachings on healthy Relations
Wellness

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण से सीखें रिश्ते निभाने की कला

12 अक्टूबर 2019

maa lakshmi
Festivals

Diwali 2019: दीवाली पर मां लक्ष्मी इन 6 तरह के लोगों के घर में नहीं आती

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महाबलिपुरम
Religion

महाबलीपुरम के इन मंदिरो में है भगवान विष्णु और शिव का वास

11 अक्टूबर 2019

अनमोल विचार
Wellness

इन महान व्यक्तियों के विचारों को पढ़ते ही जीवन में एक नई ऊर्जा का संचार हो जाएगा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रदोष व्रत पूजन विधि एवं महत्व
Festivals

Pradosh Vrat : आज है प्रदोष व्रत, जानें किस पूजा से मिलती है शिव पार्वती की कृपा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

लक्ष्मी पूजन
Religion

Diwali 2019: जानिए आखिर मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा दिवाली पर क्यों की जाती है

11 अक्टूबर 2019

dhanteras 2019 importance and significance
Religion

धनतेरस 2019: महालक्ष्मी पूजा से दो दिन पहले क्यों मनाया जाता है धनतेरस का त्योहार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपावली शुभ मुहूर्त
Festivals

महापर्व 2019: धनतेरस, नरक चतुर्दशी, दिवाली, गोवर्धन पूजा और भाईदूज का शुभ मुहूर्त और महत्व

9 अक्टूबर 2019

विष्णु
Religion

यमराज के दर्शन नहीं करने है तो इस दिन करें व्रत और दान पुण्य

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth
karwa
karwa - फोटो : social media
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरी शंकर मंदिर
गौरी शंकर मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करवा चौथ व्रत कथा
करवा चौथ व्रत कथा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इस शख्स की वजह से आया वीडियो का वजूद

आज हम आपको उस शख्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिनकी खोज के कारण हम आज कोई भी वीडियो देख पा रहे हैं। उस शख्स का नाम है जोसेफ एंटोइन फर्डिनेंड प्लेटू। जोसेफ प्लेटू एक बेल्जियन भौतिकशास्त्री यानी Physicist थे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:30

24 घंटे के अंदर दिल्ली पुलिस ने ऐसे सुलझाया पीएम मोदी की भतीजी दमयंती बेन के स्नैचिंग का मामला

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:27

MAMI Film Festival में दिखा दीपिका पादुकोण का दिलकश अंदाज, रेड कार्पेट पर खूब दिए पोज

14 अक्टूबर 2019

एसपीजी 12:40

SPG Function and Importance | कैसे काम करती है वीआईपी सुरक्षा में लगी ये एजेंसी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट 2:42

घर में सिलेंडर फटने के बाद एक-एककर ढह गए तीन मकान,10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मलबे में दबकर मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited