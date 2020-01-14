शहर चुनें

सेना के जवान की हृदय गति रुकने से मौत, क्षेत्र में शोक की लहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला/धर्मशाला Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:09 PM IST
army jawan died of heart attack in kangra himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला कांगड़ा के उपमंडल फतेहपुर की पंचायत स्थाना के सेना जवान की हृदय गति रुकने से मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी अनुसार स्थाना का दीपक कालिया (38) सेना विंग 19 पंजाब में कार्यरत था। बीते दिन पठानकोट में सुबह परेड दौरान दीपक अचानक गिर पड़ा। उसे तुरंत सेना अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है दीपक दो दिन पहले परिवार से मिलने आया था। समाजसेवी रमेश दत कालिया ने बताया दीपक अपने पीछे पत्नी और दो बच्चे दिव्यांश और गुगु छोड़ गया है।
