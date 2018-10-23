शहर चुनें

वसुंधरा राजे का राहुल गांधी पर निशाना

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 10:16 AM IST
राजस्थान चुनाव
राजस्थान चुनाव
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में चुनावी गहमागहमी के बीच बयानबाजी की बाढ़ आई हुई है। सीएम वसुंधरा राजे ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को निशाने पर लिया।
मुझे खुशी है भाजपा ने कम से कम राहुल गांधी को मंदिरों में जाना तो सीखा दिया। आज वो मंदिर जाने लगे हैं जो हमारे मंदिरों पर जाने पर सवाल उठाते थे। 
 

rajasthan chunav date rajasthan chunav 2018 rajasthan vidhan sabha election 2018 date rajasthan election 2018 month rajasthan assembly elections
