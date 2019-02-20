शहर चुनें

कल्याण सिंह का बड़ा बयान, 'वक्त आ गया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 खत्म की जाए'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 05:41 PM IST
राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह
राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा में भारतीय सुरक्षा बल पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात बिगड़ रहे हैं। देशभर में चल रही चर्चाओं में धारा 370 का मुद्दा भी खूब उछल रहा है। अब राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह का भी इसे लेकर बयान आया है। कल्याण सिंह ने कहा, 'जम्मू-कश्मीर को विशेष दर्जा देने वाली धारा 370 को समाप्त करने का समय आ गया है।' उन्होंने कहा कि इससे अलगाववादियों को प्रोत्साहित मिलता है और देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिए खतरा पैदा होता है। 
kalyan singh कल्याण सिंह governor of rajasthan article 370 jammu kashmir scrap article 370 separatists pulwama terror attack
Rajasthan: pakistani prisoner lynched to death in jaipur central jail 
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तानी कैदी की हत्या, जयपुर सेंट्रल जेल में कैदियों ने पीट-पीट कर उतारा मौत के घाट

जयपुर जेल में टीवी की आवाज को कम करने को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद चार कैदियों ने पाकिस्तानी कैदी को पीट-पीट कर अधमरा कर दिया और बाद में बड़े पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर मार डाला।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को 48 घंटे में बीकानेर छोड़ने के आदेश, धारा 144 लागू

19 फरवरी 2019

road accident
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : प्रतापगढ़ में अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने बरातियों को कुचला, 15 की मौत, 35 घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack : Case of sedition against 4 Kashmiri students of a University in Jaipur
Rajasthan

पुलवामा हमला : जयपुर के निजी विश्वविद्यालय की चार कश्मीरी छात्राओं पर देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज

17 फरवरी 2019

The Air Force is fully prepared to deal with any situation said Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Rajasthan

किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए वायुसेना पूरी तरह तैयार : एयर चीफ

17 फरवरी 2019

वसुंधरा राजे
Rajasthan

चार राज्यों में चुनावी कमान संभालेंगी वसुंधरा राजे, बागी नेताओं की हो सकती है पार्टी में एंट्री

16 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह
Rajasthan

विपक्ष का गठबंधन पीएम मोदी को हराने के लिए, पहले अपना नेता घोषित करें : अमित शाह

19 फरवरी 2019

viral video
Rajasthan

गूगल को राजसमंद नृशंस हत्याकांड के वीडियो को हटाने के लिए कहा गया: राजस्थान सरकार

19 फरवरी 2019

Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Havaldar Sheo Ram being brought to his home in Jhunjhunu
Rajasthan

पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में शहीद श्योराम का सैन्य सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार किया गया

19 फरवरी 2019

Rajasthan Government raises the amount to be given to the martyrs from 25 to 50 lakh
Rajasthan

राजस्थान सरकार ने शहीदों को दी जाने वाली राशि को 25 से बढ़ाकर 50 लाख किया

17 फरवरी 2019

नाचते-गाते बरातियों को ऐसे रौंद दिया ट्रक ने, 15 लोगों की मौत,कई घायल

राजस्थान में एक भयानक सड़क हादसा हुआ। जिसमें 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। कई लोग घायल हैं। देखिए हादसे से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी इस रिपोर्ट में।

19 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 1:55

पुलवामा हमले पर अमित शाह का जोशीला बयान,कहा पूरा देश साथ खड़ा है

18 फरवरी 2019

एयर फोर्स 1:48

पोखरण के आसमान में गरजे वायुसेना के जहाज, शक्ति का किया प्रदर्शन

16 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन 2:16

9 दिनों से चल रहा गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म, राज्य सरकार ने आरक्षण का दिया आश्वासन

16 फरवरी 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा 2:02

बीकानेर में विवादित जमीन खरीद मामले में ईडी को चाहिए 50 सवालों के जवाब

13 फरवरी 2019

Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajasthan assembly for Gujjar Reservation
Rajasthan

गुर्जर आंदोलन : सरकार ने किया राजस्थान विधानसभा में पिछड़ा वर्ग संशोधन विधेयक 2019 पास

13 फरवरी 2019

Kirori Singh Bainsla
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन: रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैंसला को आरक्षण बिल देने पहुंचे अधिकारी

15 फरवरी 2019

आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर गुर्जरों का प्रदर्शन
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में गुर्जर आंदोलन सातवें दिन भी जारी, आपसी चर्चा के बाद समाप्त होने की उम्मीद

14 फरवरी 2019

शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि देते सेना के जवान
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को अंतिम विदाई देने हजारों लोग उमड़े

16 फरवरी 2019

कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए अमित शाह
Rajasthan

अमित शाह सोमवार को जयपुर के दौरे पर, ‘मेरा बूथ-सबसे मजबूत’ का देंगे मंत्र 

17 फरवरी 2019

दीया कुमारी, वैभव गहलोत, वसुंधरा राजे, भंवर जितेंद्र सिंह
Rajasthan

लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट मिलेगा या नहीं, भाजपा और कांग्रेस के इन बड़े चेहरों पर सबकी नजर

12 फरवरी 2019

