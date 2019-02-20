Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh: The time has come to scrap Article 370 (which gives special status to Jammu & Kashmir), it encourages the Separatists and poses a danger to the unity and integrity of the country. pic.twitter.com/sxM1Skc0ZR— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जयपुर जेल में टीवी की आवाज को कम करने को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद चार कैदियों ने पाकिस्तानी कैदी को पीट-पीट कर अधमरा कर दिया और बाद में बड़े पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर मार डाला।
20 फरवरी 2019