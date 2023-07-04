Rajasthan: जयपुर में विदेशी महिला से छेड़छाड़, टैक्सी ड्राइवर ने किया पीछा, गले में हाथ डालकर की अश्लील हरकत

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में एक विदेशी महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने का मामला सामने आया है। एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर ने पहले तो महिला का पीछा किया फिर उसके गले में हाथ डालकर अश्लील हरकत भी की। दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वति मालीवाल ने विदेशी महिला के साथ हुई छेड़छाड का वीडियो ट्वीट किया है।

Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging @ashokgehlot51 and @PoliceRajasthan for action. These incidents are bringing bad name to the nation! pic.twitter.com/1eo9u6Baky