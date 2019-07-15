शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: महिला अपने तीन बच्चों के साथ पानी की टंकी में कूदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीकानेर Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 08:22 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के बीकानेर जिले में सोमवार को एक महिला अपने तीन नाबालिग बच्चों के साथ एक पानी की टंकी में कूद गई। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। 
पुलिस ने बताया कि उचेड़ा गांव में राधा देवी (29) अपनी बेटियों माया (7), याचिका (4) और बेटे सुमित (डेढ़ साल) के साथ पानी की टंकी में कूद गई।

उन्होंने कहा कि घटना के समय उनके पति शहर से बाहर थे।

पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने कहा कि आत्महत्या का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं है।

