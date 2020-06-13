शहर चुनें
राजस्थान के एक तालाब में बड़ी तादाद में मरीं मछलियां, कम पानी की वजह से हुई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 12:00 PM IST
तालाब में कम पानी की वजह से मरीं मछलियां
तालाब में कम पानी की वजह से मरीं मछलियां - फोटो : ANI

राजस्थान में जोधपुर के सोयला गांव में एक तालाब में बड़ी तादाद में मछलियां मरी हुई पाई गई हैं। तहसीलदार ने कहा कि अभी तक बारिश नहीं हुई है, इसलिए जल स्तर नीचे चला गया और मछलियां मर गईं। हमने प्रत्येक व्यक्ति 300 रुपये के योगदान के बाद पानी के टैंकर की व्यवस्था की है। पानी को तालाब में स्थानांतरित किया जा रहा है, ताकि जो मछलियां बची हैं वो जीवित रह सकें।
rajasthan fish jodhpur

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

