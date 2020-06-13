राजस्थान के एक तालाब में बड़ी तादाद में मरीं मछलियां, कम पानी की वजह से हुई मौत

Rajasthan: Several fish found dead in a pond in Soyla village, Jodhpur. Tehsildar says, "There's no rainfall so water level went down&fish died. We arranged water tanker after contributing Rs 300 each. Water is being transferred into the pond so that fish that are alive can live" pic.twitter.com/3nWyORLeP2— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.