राजस्थान: संतुलन खोकर नाले में गिरी रोडवेज की बस, 25 यात्री थे सवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 11:23 AM IST
Bus Accident in chaksu
Bus Accident in chaksu - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के जयपुर में राज्य परिवहन निगम की बस राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 12 के नजदीक चाकसू से पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। बस संतुलन खोकर नाले में जा गिरी। बस में 25 यात्री सवार थे। यह घटना मंगलवार सुबह की बताई जा रही है।
rajasthan roadways road accident chaksu jaipur bus accident
