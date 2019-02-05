Jaipur: Six passengers injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus carrying 25 passengers plunged into a drain on NH-12 near Chaksu, early morning today. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/59Ytue3D4v— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
5 फरवरी 2019