Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma tests positive for Coronavirus, CM Ashok Gehlot says may he recover soon

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा कोरोना संक्रमित, सीएम गहलोत ने जल्द ठीक होने की कामना की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 10:58 AM IST
रघु शर्मा
रघु शर्मा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। शर्मा ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। वहीं, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने रघु शर्मा के जल्दी ठीक होने की कामना की है। 
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवाएं।'
 

वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मेरे सहयोगी मंत्री डॉ रघु शर्मा जी को कोविड-19 से शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। वह जल्दी से इस बीमारी से ठीक हो जाएं।' 
 

 
city & states rajasthan rajasthan health minister raghu sharma ashok gehlot

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
