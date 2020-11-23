राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा कोरोना संक्रमित, सीएम गहलोत ने जल्द ठीक होने की कामना की

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।— Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) November 23, 2020
Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr. Raghu Sharma ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he gets well soon. @RaghusharmaINC— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020
