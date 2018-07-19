राजस्थान: तीसरा बच्चा होने पर सरकारी कर्मचारी को अब नहीं लेना होगा रिटायरमेंट

Rajasthan state cabinet has decided to scrap the provisions under Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, Section 53(a) which entails compulsory retirement of an employee on birth of a third child: Rajendra Rathore, Parliamentary Affairs Minister #Rajasthan (18.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/0TTOmCiXN2— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018
