राजस्थान: तीसरा बच्चा होने पर सरकारी कर्मचारी को अब नहीं लेना होगा रिटायरमेंट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Thu, 19 Jul 2018 10:53 AM IST
राजस्थान सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। कैबिनेट ने अपने फैसले में राजस्थान सिविल सेवा (पेंशन) नियम 1996 की धारा 53A को रद्द करने का फैसला किया है। इस नियम के तहत तीसरा बच्चा होने पर कर्मचारी को अनिवार्य रूप से सेवानिवृति लेनी होती थी। लेकिन अब इस फैसले को रद्द कर दिया है। 
संसदीय मामलों के मंत्री राजेंद्र राठौर ने कहा कि अगर अब नौकरी के दौरान कोई तीसरा बच्चा पैदा करता है तो उसे नौकरी करते रहने का पूरा अधिकार है। अब उससे सेवानिवृति के लिए नहीं कहा जाएगा।  


 

