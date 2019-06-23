शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan: Four dead and many injured in a road accident

बरातियों को ले जा रहा वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चार की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 09:49 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के सवाई माधोपुर जिले में रविवार शाम एक सड़क हादसे में कम से कम चार लोगों की मौत हो गई, जिनमें दो महिलाएं और दो बच्चियां शामिल हैं। घटना में कई अन्य लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है। जिन्हें सवाई माधोपुर रैफर किया गया है। पुलिस के अनुसार चौथ का बरवाड़ा पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के देवली गांव के पास यह हादसा उस समय हुआ जब बारात लेकर जा रहा एक कैंटर पलट गया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चौबीस घंटे में नौ हत्याओं से दहली दिल्ली, केजरीवाल ने कहा- हत्याओं के लिए किससे करें सवाल

23 जून 2019

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में आंधी-बारिश से गिरा पंडाल
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : रामकथा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं पर पंडाल गिरने से 15 की मौत, मुआवजे का एलान

23 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुखर्जी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए अमित शाह को याद आया ‘मिशन कश्मीर’, घाटी की पहेली सुलझाने की चिंता

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

वेदांता के चेयरमैन ने पीएम मोदी से कहा, उद्योग-धंधे चलाना सरकार का काम नहीं

23 जून 2019

भारत बनाम अफगानिस्तान
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की हैट्रिक, रोमांचक मुकाबले में इंडिया ने अफगानिस्तान को हराया

23 जून 2019

Cricket News

अंपायर से भिड़े विराट कोहली, आउट न देने पर की बहस फिर निकाली जमकर भड़ास

23 जून 2019

विराट कोहली और अंपायर
विराट कोहली और अंपायर की भिड़ंत
विराट कोहली और अंपायर की भिड़ंत
वह निर्णय
Cricket News

अंपायर से भिड़े विराट कोहली, आउट न देने पर की बहस फिर निकाली जमकर भड़ास

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
road accident accident सड़क हादसा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा की जमीन पर निखरी अफगानिस्तान टीम, भारत में सीखे क्रिकेट के गुर

23 जून 2019

10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू
Bollywood

फैंस की डिमांड पर इन 10 सेलेब्स ने किया था इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू, आज मिलियन्स में हैं फॉलोअर्स

23 जून 2019

Students will get degrees in Indian and regional wear only UGC given Instructions to 750 University
India News

भारतीय और क्षेत्रीय परिधानों में ही मिलेगी डिग्री, यूजीसी ने 750 विश्वविद्यालय को दिया निर्देश

23 जून 2019

बच्चे के साथ कुत्ता
Health & Fitness

घर में है डॉगी तो बच्चों को नहीं होगी बीमारी, वैज्ञानिकों ने भी मानी ये बात

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर एक्टर का कमेंट, 'न्यू इंडिया तब होगा जब आप और आपका परिवार राजनीति छोड़ देगा'

23 जून 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के 7 साल पूरे होने पर क्यों बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 'इस फिल्म ने जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी'

23 जून 2019

UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson caught up in row with girlfriend
World

गर्लफ्रेंड से विवाद में उलझे ब्रिटेन के पीएम उम्मीदवार जॉनसन, देर रात बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

23 जून 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान पाकिस्तानी फैन ने सैफ से की थी बदतमीजी, अब सामने आया वीडियो

23 जून 2019

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

...जब सरकारी स्कूल में फर्श पर ही कपड़ा बिछाकर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी 

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सतलज नदी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान और पंजाब को मिलने वाला पानी जा रहा पाकिस्तान, ये है वजह 

देश में पानी की समस्या से लोग परेशान हैं और दूसरी तरफ हालत यह है कि राजस्थान और पंजाब में खेतों की सिंचाई करने में काम आ सकने वाला हजारों क्यूसेक पानी सिर्फ इसलिए पाकिस्तान की तरफ बह रहा है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं का भी हो सकता है साइड इफेक्ट, आयुष मंत्रालय ने किया टीम का गठन

23 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

पुलिस अधिकारी लोगों से बरामद राशि मालखाने में नहीं करता था जमा, गिरफ्तारी के बाद सस्पेंड

23 जून 2019

भारत-पाक सीमा पर टिड्डी दल का धावा
Rajasthan

1993 के बाद एक बार फिर भारत-पाक सीमा पर 'टिड्डी दल' का हमला, संयुक्त मैराथन बैठक में बनी रणनीति

21 जून 2019

राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान:  एनएचएम के तहत 2500 पदों के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा राज्य सरकार ने की रद्द

23 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

अशोक गहलोत का तोहफा, राजस्थान के बेरोजगार स्नातकों को हर महीने मिलेंगे 3,500 रुपये

18 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

पिता ने किया बेटी के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, गर्भवती हुई तो जहर देकर ले ली जान

19 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

डॉक्टर ने युवक के पेट से निकालीं नेलकटर, चिलम समेत 50 तरह की अजीबोगरीब चीजें

17 जून 2019

नाले में गिरी बस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : भारी बरसात की वजह से नाले में गिरी बस, सवार थे 35 यात्री

19 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

प्यार में धोखा खाए प्रेमी ने फेसबुक लाइव कर की आत्महत्या, प्रेमिका के लिए कही ये बात

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

स्तुति खंडवाला ने किया धमाल, सभी बड़ी परीक्षाओं को किया पास, MIT में मिला एडमिशन

सूरत की स्तुति खंडवाला ने एक साथ कई परीक्षाओं को पास कर सभी को हैरान कर दिया है। स्तुतति को दुनिया में नंबर वन अमेरिका के प्रसिद्ध मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टींट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोतलॉजी में भी एडमिशन मिल गया है ।

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:12

एक शख्स ने अजगर को चूमा, 90 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने मारे पुलअप्स समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

23 जून 2019

राजस्थान 0:57

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में पंडाल गिरने से 10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:10

भारत से भी बदहाल हैं इन देशों के हालात, पीने को नहीं है पानी

23 जून 2019

मायावती 1:48

परिवारवाद की जद में मायावती, भाई आनंद उपाध्यक्ष तो भतीजे आकाश को बनाया नेशनल कोऑर्डिनेटर

23 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

मां के पास सो रही बच्ची को आधी रात उठा ले गए युवक, गैंगरेप कर जंगल में फेंका

15 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डाकू ने महिलाओं को पीटा, निर्वस्त्र घुमाया

14 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

खुलकर सामने आया विवाद, अशोक गहलोत ने सचिन पायलट पर फोड़ा बेटे की हार का ठीकरा

4 जून 2019

Congress triumphs in local body bypolls in Rajasthan
Rajasthan

राजस्थान नगर निकाय उपचुनाव : कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को पछाड़ा, 16 वार्ड में से 8 पर कब्जा

13 जून 2019

वीर सावरकर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

अब राजस्थान में 'वीर' नहीं रहे सावरकर, किताबों में हुए यह बदलाव

14 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी के घर से लौटते अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस में अंतर्कलह और बढ़ी, तीसरे दिन भी गहलोत-पायलट से नहीं मिले राहुल गांधी

29 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.