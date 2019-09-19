वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ को पकड़ा, 12 सितंबर को एक व्यक्ति की कर दी थी हत्या

राजस्थान में वन विभाग ने गुरूवार को करौली के चैनपुरा गांव से एक बाघ को पकड़ा है। बताया जा रहा है कि बाघ ने कथित तौर पर 12 सितंबर को एक 30 साल के व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी थी।

Rajasthan: Forest Department tranquilized & captured a tiger from Chainpura village in Karauli today. The tiger had allegedly killed a 30-year-old man on 12 Sept. (18.09) pic.twitter.com/KTfNro8CSd