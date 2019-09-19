शहर चुनें

Rajasthan Forest Department tranquilized and captured a tiger from Chainpura village in Karauli

वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ को पकड़ा, 12 सितंबर को एक व्यक्ति की कर दी थी हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 03:35 PM IST
वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ पकड़ा
वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ पकड़ा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में वन विभाग ने गुरूवार को करौली के चैनपुरा गांव से एक बाघ को पकड़ा है। बताया जा रहा है कि बाघ ने कथित तौर पर 12 सितंबर को एक 30 साल के व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी थी। 
बता दें इस बाघ ने राजस्थान के करौली में एक हफ्ते से दहशत मचा रखी थी। अब आदमखोर बाघ को काबू में कर लिया गया है। रिहाइशी इलाके में घुसे इस टी-104 नाम के आदमखोर बाघ को पकड़ने के लिए वन विभाग की टीम ने इलाके दो दिनों से डेरा डाला हुआ था।

ये बाघ बार-बार चकमा देकर भाग जा रहा था लेकिन ट्रैंक्विलाइजर गन की मदद से उसे बेहोश किया गया। इसके बाद एक बख्तरबंद गाड़ी में इसे रणथंभौर नेशनल पार्क ले जाया गया। वहां कुछ दिनों तक इसे अकेले में रखा जाएगा। बाघ के पकड़े जाने से गांव के लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।
forest department rajasthan tiger
