राजस्थान: हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा हुई दुल्हन, देखने पहुंचे हजारों लोग

Jhunjhunu: Departure of a bride, Reena after her marriage was on a helicopter arranged by her father in Ajitpura village. Mahendra Solakh, bride's father says,"I planned this a year back and shared the idea with my family when the wedding was 2 months away." (21.11) #Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/zRhDmHrNFD— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान के जालोर में गुरुवार को अतिक्रमण विरोधी अभियान को रोकने के लिए मंडावला गांव की सरपंच रेखा देवी जेसीबी पर चढ़ने की कोशिश करने लगीं।
22 नवंबर 2019