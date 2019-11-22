शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा हुई दुल्हन, देखने पहुंचे हजारों लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झुंझुनू Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 03:03 PM IST
हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा होती दुल्हन
हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा होती दुल्हन - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के झुंझुनू जिले में गुरुवार को एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी बेटी को हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा किया। इस दौरान हेलीकॉप्टर को देखने के लिए मौके पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई।
झुंझुनू जिले के अजीतपुरा गांव के रहने वाले महेंद्र सोलख ने अपनी बेटी रीना की विदाई के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर बुक किया था। महेंद्र सोलख के मुताबिक, मैंने एक साल पहले बेटी को हेलीकॉप्टर से विदा करने योजना बनाई थी। शादी के दो साल पहले अपने परिवार से यह विचार साझा किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि परिवार से सहमति मिलने के बाद हेलीकॉप्टर के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति ली गई। इसके बाद हेलीकॉप्टर बुक किया गया। दूल्हा संदीप नासिक में रेलवे विभाग में स्टेशन मास्टर हैं जबकि रीना अभी पढ़ाई कर रही हैं। इस शादी की पूरे इलाके में खूब चर्चा हो रही है।



 
helicopter jhunjhunu marriage in jhunjhunu
संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक, गठबंधन के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

22 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Khesari Lal Yadav
Television

BB13: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले घरवालों को लगेगा झटका, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट में से आज कोई हो जाएगा बेघर

22 नवंबर 2019

indian army whatsapp
Mobile Apps

भारतीय सेना ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, WhatsApp में तुरंत यह सेटिंग करें जवान

22 नवंबर 2019

फिल्मों में विजुअल इफेक्ट्स
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड को टक्कर दे रहा है बॉलीवुड, इन विजुअल इफेक्ट्स को देख आप भी कहेंगे- OMG

22 नवंबर 2019

डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

तीन साल चली फोर्टिंस की डॉक्टर सोनम की लव स्टोरी फिर की शादी, डेढ़ साल में खत्म की जिंदगी

22 नवंबर 2019

अदिति सिंह और अंगद की शादी
Lucknow

रायबरेली विधायक अदिति सिंह और एमएलए अंगद सिंह शादी के बंधन में बंधे, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

22 नवंबर 2019

clash two side sonhadra
Lucknow

सोनभद्र नरसंहार: एसआईटी की जांच में सामने आया सबसे बड़ा सच, तीन दिन पहले हो गई थी हमले की तैयारी

22 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: दुल्हन ने पुलिस को देख मदद के लिए मचाया शोर, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा माजरा

22 नवंबर 2019

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर के बेटे के बाद इन दो सितारों पर तापसी का तंज, बताया सबसे खराब को-एक्टर!

22 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

इंडियन आइडल से बाहर हुए अनु मलिक और पूर्व CJI पर विशाल ददलानी के बयान सहित पांच बड़ी खबरें

22 नवंबर 2019

