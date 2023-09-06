Rajasthan Congress: विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने बनाई छह कमेटियां, मेघवाल अभियान समिति के अध्यक्ष नियुक्त

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2023 के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कोर कमेटी, कॉर्डिनेशन कमेटी और कैंपिंग कमेटी समेत कई अन्य समितियों के गठन को प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है।

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of following committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan- 2023, with immediate effect: Congress



Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa appointed as Convener of the Core Committee. Govind Ram…