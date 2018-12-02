शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan assembly election 2018: When deewar signature scene occurs in amber during campaign

जब महिला ने नेता से फिल्म 'दीवार' के अंदाज में पूछा- साइन करोगे या नहीं?

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 12:23 PM IST
Satish poonia
Satish poonia - फोटो : twitter
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर फिल्म दीवार में अमिताभ बच्चन और शशि कपूर के बीच फिल्माया गया साइन वाला सीन भला कौन भूल सकता है। राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रचार अपने चरम पर है। इन सब के बीच आमेर में प्रचार के दौरान भाजपा प्रत्याशी सतीश पूनिया के साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने इस सीन की फिर से याद दिला दी। 
फिल्म के शशि कपूर के किरदार की तरह ही एक महिला ने सतीश पूनिया से पूछा कि आप साइन करते हैं या नहीं? महिला सामाजिक योजनाओं का लाभ मिलने को लेकर पूनिया से आश्वासन चाहती थी। पूनिया ने अमिताभ की तरह जवाब देते हुए कहा कि पहले आप मुझे वोट करने के लिए साइन कीजिए। फिर जहां कहेंगी साइन करूंगा। 

यह घटना उस वक्त की है जब पूनिया सूर्या नगर में प्रचार के लिए गए थे। सूर्या नगर में कुम्हार जाति का प्रभुत्व है। पूनिया ने कहा कि पहले आप लोग मुझे अपना वोट देकर इस आवेदन पर साइन देने के योग्य बनाइए फिर मैं साइन करूंगा। 

सूर्या नगर के निवासियों का आरोप है कि भामाशाह योजना के अंतर्गत उन्हें मिले कार्ड जो अब तक चालू नहीं हुए हैं। 

