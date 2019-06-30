राजस्थान: भरतपुर में तालाब में गिरा ट्रैक्टर, चार लोगों की मौत

Rajasthan:4 dead after a tractor fell into pond in Bharatpur today.Police say,“Tractor driver&his 3 grandchildren who were on tractor died on the spot after it fell into pond&overturned. Incident occurred today around 9:30 am. Family doesn’t want police investigation at present.” pic.twitter.com/qCpd7Fv4qv— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान में भाजपा सांसद महंत बालकनाथ के हेलीकॉप्टर ने लैंडिग करने से पहले ही नियंत्रण खो दिया। जैसे ही हेलीकॉप्टर अलवर जिले के कोटकासिम क्षेत्र के लाडपुर में उतरने लगा तो वो हवा में गोल-गोल घूमने लगा।
30 जून 2019