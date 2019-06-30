शहर चुनें

Rajasthan 4 dead after a tractor fell into pond in Bharatpur today

राजस्थान: भरतपुर में तालाब में गिरा ट्रैक्टर, चार लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 02:15 PM IST
दुर्घटना का शिकार ट्रैक्टर
दुर्घटना का शिकार ट्रैक्टर - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के भरतपुर में रविवार को एक ट्रैक्टर के तालाब में गिरने से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में तीन बच्चे शामिल हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि चालक ट्रैक्टर पर नियंत्रण नहीं रख सका जिसके कारण यह दुर्घटना हुई।
भरतपुर पुलिस ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर चालक और उसके तीन पोतों की तालाब में गिरने के बाद मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसा आज सुबह करीब 9:30 बजे हुआ। परिवार वर्तमान में पुलिस जांच नहीं कराना चाहता है।
 

 

rajasthan children death tractor fell into pond bharatpur accident news bharatpur news
महंत बालकनाथ के हेलीकॉप्टर ने उड़ान भरते ही खोया नियंत्रण
Rajasthan

वीडियो : हवा में बेकाबू हुआ भाजपा सांसद बाबा बालकनाथ का हेलीकॉप्टर, टला बड़ा हादसा

राजस्थान में भाजपा सांसद महंत बालकनाथ के हेलीकॉप्टर ने लैंडिग करने से पहले ही नियंत्रण खो दिया। जैसे ही हेलीकॉप्टर अलवर जिले के कोटकासिम क्षेत्र के लाडपुर में उतरने लगा तो वो हवा में गोल-गोल घूमने लगा।

30 जून 2019

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

जोधपुर एम्स की घटना: नर्स ने ऑपरेशन थिएटर गैलरी में किया आत्मदाह

30 जून 2019

30 जून 2019

राजस्थान विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान विधानसभा में मंत्री से नाराज स्पीकर कुर्सी छोड़ कर चलते बने

28 जून 2019

28 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

दुल्हन की विदाई में देरी हुई तो दूल्हे ने की ससुर की हत्या, साला और सास घायल

28 जून 2019

28 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के कुख्तात डकैत जगन गुर्जर ने चौथी बार किया सरेंडर, तीन राज्य की पुलिस को तलाश

28 जून 2019

28 जून 2019

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में आंधी-बारिश से गिरा पंडाल
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : रामकथा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं पर पंडाल गिरने से 18 की मौत, मुआवजे का एलान

24 जून 2019

24 जून 2019

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में आंधी-बारिश से गिरा पंडाल
Rajasthan

बाड़मेर हादसा : डेढ़ मिनट में तहस-नहस हो गया पंडाल, 15 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत

24 जून 2019

24 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

पति को छोड़ समलैंगिक प्रेमिका के साथ फरार हुई पत्नी, पकड़े जाने पर शादी करने पर अड़ी

25 जून 2019

25 जून 2019

किसान सोहन लाल
Rajasthan

कर्ज में डूबे किसान ने की आत्महत्या, राजस्थान सरकार पर वादे से मुकरने का आरोप

25 जून 2019

25 जून 2019

Ramkatha pandal: Due to a strong thunderstorm CM Gehlot ordered to investigate
Rajasthan

राजस्थान पंडाल हादसा : भगदड़ में दम घुटने व करंट से हुई 18 की मौत, सीएम गहलोत ने दिए जांच के निर्देश

24 जून 2019

24 जून 2019

सांसद मदन लाल सैनी का निधन
Rajasthan

सांसद मदन लाल सैनी का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक रद्द

25 जून 2019

25 जून 2019

राजस्थान विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

27 जून से राजस्थान विधानसभा का दूसरा सत्र, गहलोत सरकार पेश करेगी पूर्ण बजट

26 जून 2019

26 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

विधानसभा सत्र से पहले एक्शन में गहलोत सरकार, दस आईएएस अधिकारियों का तबादला किया

27 जून 2019

27 जून 2019

सड़क हादसा
Rajasthan

जयपुरः सड़क हादसे में दूल्हे की मौत, दुल्हन सहित चार घायल

26 जून 2019

26 जून 2019

एएसपी बूंदी
Rajasthan

भीड़ का आतंकः राजस्थान में दो युवकों की पिटाई का मामला आया सामने, वीडियो वायरल

26 जून 2019

26 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत-सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

कर्ज से परेशान किसान ने की आत्महत्या, गहलोत-पायलट को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

25 जून 2019

25 जून 2019

