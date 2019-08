कोटा: आर्टिकल 370 हटने का जश्न मना रहे आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता की पिटाई, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Shiv Dayal, Sub-Inspector, Ramganj Mandi (Kota): An RSS worker was allegedly thrashed by 4-5 ppl in Ramganj Mandi, he is at a hospital in Jhalawar. His father says in complaint that he was attacked after he took part in a celebration over #Article370Revoked. (07.08.19) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BhLqvKEACF