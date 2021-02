काला हिरण शिकार मामला: सलमान का हलफनामा झूठा बताने वाली राजस्थान सरकार की अर्जी खारिज

CORRECTION: Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismisses the plea of the State* Government, it was alleged that Salman Khan had presented false affidavit in connection with Arms Act. Govt's plea was earlier dismissed by the lower court. pic.twitter.com/bFdZ4ONhHN

Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan: Salman Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat https://t.co/TakjbNmVbg pic.twitter.com/nkiOaMB3Pm