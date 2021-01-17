जालोर: बिजली के तारों से जा टकराई बस, चार लोगों की मौत 

Rajasthan: Six died and seven injured as a bus caught fire after coming in contact with electric wire in Maheshpur of Jalore district, late last night (January 16).— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
"The injured have been referred to Jodhpur", said Additional District Collector, Jalore. pic.twitter.com/TCXNVpImqv
