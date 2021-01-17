शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jalore: Bus collided with electric wires, four people died

जालोर: बिजली के तारों से जा टकराई बस, चार लोगों की मौत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालोर Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 02:36 AM IST
Jalore Bus Accident
Jalore Bus Accident - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के जालोर जिले में शनिवार देर रात एक हादसे में बस में सवार कम से कम चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। यह हादसा उस समय हुआ जब एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर बिजली के तारों से जा टकराई।
पुलिस उपाधीक्षक हिम्मत सिंह के अनुसार यह हादसा महेशपुरा गांव के पास हुआ। एक बस चालक रास्ते से भटककर एक ग्रामीण इलाके में चला गया जहां बस बिजली के तारों से टकरा गयी और उसमें आग लग गई।

 

यह निजी बस बाडमेर से ब्यावर जा रही थी। अधिकारी ने कहा कि चार व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हैं। 


 

city & states rajasthan rajasthan news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
