Visuals: MiG-21 aircraft on a routine mission crashed today after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. Court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/2HnWciPEB8— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019
राजस्थान में एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया है जब आयकर विभाग की जांच में पता चला कि एक मजदूर 15 जमीनों का मालिक है जिसका मूल्य करोड़ों रूपये है। जांच में पाया गया कि दरअसल एक बड़े समूह के मालिक ने अपने यहां काम करने वाले मजदूर के नाम पर संपत्ति रखी है।
7 मार्च 2019