राजस्थान में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ वायुसेना का मिग-21 विमान, पायलट सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीकानेर Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 03:40 PM IST
मिग-21 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
मिग-21 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के बीकानेर जिले में शुक्रवार को वायुसेना का एक लड़ाकू विमान मिग-21 दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। हालांकि पायलट विमान से सुरक्षित कूद गया। सेना के प्रवक्ता सोंबित घोष के अनुसार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त लड़ाकू विमान मिग-21 बीकानेर के वायुसेना के नाल हवाई अड्डे से नियमित उड़ान भरने के बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
उन्होंने बताया कि दुर्घटना के कारणों की जांच के लिये कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी की जा रही है। बीकानेर के पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि वायुसेना का लड़ाकू विमान मिग-21 बीकानेर से लगभग 12 किलोमीटर दूर शोभासर की ढाणी के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। पुलिस दल घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गया है। इस दुर्घटना में अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है।

indian air force mig 21 pilot plane crash भारतीय वायुसेना मिग 21
