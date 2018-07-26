शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री बनने के सवाल पर हेमा मालिनी ने दिया धर्मेंद्र के अंदाज में जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 11:10 PM IST
If I want, Can become chief minister in "one minutes": Hema Malini
बॉलीवुड अदाकारा और मथुरा से भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने कहा कि अगर वो चाहें तो एक मिनट में मुख्यमंत्री बन सकती हैं। हेमा ने कहा कि मुझे बंधना पसंद नहीं है, अगर मैं मुख्यमंत्री बनती हूं तो मेरे फ्री मूवमेंट रुक जाएंगे। हेमा ने मुख्यमंत्री पद की उम्मीदवारी को लेकर किए गए सवाल पर यह बात कही। 
 


बांसवाड़ा में जब संवाददाताओं ने हेमा मालिनी से पूछा कि यदि उन्हें मौका मिले तो क्या वे मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगी तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मैं चाहूं तो एक मिनट में मुख्यमंत्री बन सकती हूं पर मुझे बंधना पसंद नहीं है। 




