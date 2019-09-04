लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप की प्रथा को रोकना अनिवार्य, राजस्थान के मानवाधिकार आयोग ने की मांग

Human Rights Commission of Rajasthan issues order stating "it is imperative to stop the practice of live-in relationships, and it is the responsibility of the state and Central government to prohibit it." pic.twitter.com/wgu1sX7CJ7— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
4 सितंबर 2019