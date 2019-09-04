शहर चुनें

लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप की प्रथा को रोकना अनिवार्य, राजस्थान के मानवाधिकार आयोग ने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 08:11 PM IST
राजस्थान के मानवाधिकार आयोग ने राज्य में लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप की प्रथा को रोकने की बात कही है। मानवाधिकार आयोग ने कहा कि लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप की प्रथा को रोकना अनिवार्य है, और इसे प्रतिबंधित करना राज्य और केंद्र सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है।
