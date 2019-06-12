शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Emergency landing of SpiceJet Dubai Jaipur SG 58 flight took place at Jaipur airport

दुबई से जयपुर आ रही फ्लाइट का टायर फटा, एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 12:33 PM IST
स्पाइसजेट फ्लाइट एसजी 58
स्पाइसजेट फ्लाइट एसजी 58 - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दुबई से जयपुर आ रही स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट संख्या एसजी 58 का टायर फट गया। जिस कारण जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर सुबह 9 बजकर 03 मिनट पर विमान की इमर्जेंसी लैंडिग करानी पड़ी। विमान में कुल 189 यात्री सवार थे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हालांकि विमान में सवार किसी भी यात्री को चोट नहीं आई। हादसे के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है। 

इससे पहले 29 मई को वाराणसी के लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे पर दिल्ली जाने वाले स्पाइसजेट एयरलाइंस के विमान एसजी 2420 की इमरजेंसी लैंडिग कराई गई थी। विमान 90 यात्रियों को लेकर रात 9:25 बजे वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए उड़ा था। 

लेकिन, तकनीकी खराबी आने से विमान को एयरपोर्ट पर उतारा गया। उसके बाद कुछ यात्रियों को एयरपोर्ट के पास के होटल में रोका गया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ यात्रियों को शहर के होटल के लिए भेज दिया गया।





 

Recommended

Bollywood

बेटी निसा को ट्रोल किए जाने पर भड़के अजय देवगन, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों का माइंडसेट ही...'

11 जून 2019

nysa devgan
nysa devgan
nysa devgan
Nysa and Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

बेटी निसा को ट्रोल किए जाने पर भड़के अजय देवगन, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों का माइंडसेट ही...'

11 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में फतेहवीर की मौत से जुड़े 5 सच आए सामने, ऐसे रखा गया धोखे में...

12 जून 2019

Dainik Rashifal
Predictions

12 जून राशिफल: शुभ योग बनने से खत्म होगी सात राशियों की परेशानियां, शुभ रहेगा दिन

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
भारतीय वायुसेना का AN32 विमान
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो में मिला वायुसेना के लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा

11 जून 2019

Cricket News

नीचता पर उतरा पाकिस्तान, भारत-पाक मैच से पहले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का उड़ाया मजाक

12 जून 2019

अभिनन्दन
पाकिस्तानी विज्ञापन
abhinandan
पाकिस्तानी विज्ञापन
Cricket News

नीचता पर उतरा पाकिस्तान, भारत-पाक मैच से पहले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का उड़ाया मजाक

12 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

फतेहवीर सिंह को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, शव देख बेहोश हुई मां-दादी, देखिए संस्कार की पहली तस्वीरें

12 जून 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
Astrology

कब और कैसे मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी जानिए ज्योतिषचार्य जी से
विज्ञापन
emergency landing of spicejet spicejet spicejet dubai-jaipur sg 58 dubai-jaipur sg 58 emergency landing spicejet emergency landing aipur airport sg 58 flight
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

ranveer singh, shah rukh khan, jatin dulera
Bollywood

कौन है ये शख्स जिसके साथ दिखे रणवीर से लेकर शाहरुख तक, अचानक मौत से सब सदमे में

11 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राजस्थान पुलिस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: घर के बाहर सो रही 10 साल की लड़की से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी में जुटी पुलिस

राजस्थान के धौलपुर जिले की 10 वर्षीय लड़की के साथ सोमवार रात हुई दुष्कर्म की घटना ने लोगों को सकते में डाल दिया। पीड़िता रात में अपने घर के बाहर सो रही थी। 

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खान (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

मुश्किल में सलमान, झूठे शपथ पत्र मामले में दर्ज हो सकता है एक और केस, 17 को फैसला

11 जून 2019

Ministry of Peace and Non-violence will be built in Rajasthan
Rajasthan

पहल : महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती से पहले राजस्थान में बनेगा शांति व अहिंसा मंत्रालय

12 जून 2019

चुरू रेलवे स्टेशन, राजस्थान
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के चुरू में पारा फिर 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पार, जनजीवन प्रभावित

11 जून 2019

इंद्रेश कुमार
Rajasthan

इंद्रेश बोले- अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को समाप्त करने का काम शुरू, अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर 

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में ब्यास नदी में बह गया 11 साल का निशांत

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

अलवर दुष्कर्म मामला: राजस्थान सरकार ने SHO के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करने का दिया आदेश

8 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: पानी के लिए दो गांवों के ग्रामीणों में खूनी जंग, आठ लोग घायल

7 जून 2019

dowry murder
Rajasthan

बीकानेर: पानी की टंकी में मिला मां-बेटी का शव, ससुरालवालों पर दहेज हत्या का मामला दर्ज

10 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत. सचिन पायलट (फाइल)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान कांग्रेस में खींचतान जारी, मुख्यालय में पार्टी उपाध्यक्ष मुमजात मसीह का कमरा बदला गया

7 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

शामली में Police की ‘गुंडागर्दी’ पत्रकार को पीटा, छीना कैमरा

शामली में जीआरपी पुलिस ने एक पत्रकार की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। दरअसल वो एक मालगाड़ी के पटरी से उतरने की सूचना पर उसे कवर करने पहुंचा था। फिर क्या हुआ जानने के लिए देखिए पूरी रिपोर्ट।

12 जून 2019

CONCEPT 3:13

World Day Against Child Labour : बालश्रम की बेड़ियों में जकड़ा भारत

12 जून 2019

नीतिश कुमार 0:54

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

Related

अशोक गहलोत-सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

कांग्रेस में हार पर रार: विधायक ने फूंका बगावत का बिगुल, सीएम गहलोत को हटाने की मांग

6 जून 2019

पृथ्वीराज मीणा, कांग्रेस विधायक
Rajasthan

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के खिलाफ बोले कांग्रेस विधायक, 'पायलट को बनना चाहिए सीएम'

5 जून 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : गहलोत सरकार ने प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा से संघ विचारक दीनदयाल उपाध्याय का नाम हटाया

5 जून 2019

Congress Serves Notice to Rajasthan MLA Over Remarks Against Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने पर कांग्रेस विधायक को नोटिस

7 जून 2019

गर्मी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में गर्मी का रौद्र रूप, चुरू में तापमान 50.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

World Environment Day 2019: पेड़ काटने वालों को अदालत ने सुनाई अनोखी सजा, 270 पौधे लगाएं

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.