RPSC: कांग्रेस नेता केसावत समेत चार दलाल 18.5 लाख की रिश्वत के साथ गिरफ्तार, नौकरी लगाने 25 लाख में हुई थी डील

जयपुर और सीकर एसीबी की टीम ने कांग्रेस नेता गोपाल केसावत समेत चार दलालों को 18.5 लाख रुपये की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया है। गोपाल केसावत समेत सभी आरोपियों ने आरपीएससी भर्ती परीक्षा में नौकरी लगवाने के लिए ये रिश्वत मांगी थी। आरोपी गोपाल केवावत राजस्थान राज्य विमुक्त, घुमंतू व अर्द्धघुमंतू कल्याण बोर्ड का पूर्व चेयरमैन भी है।
#WATCH | "Gopal Kesawat is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, he meets him often...Gehlot govt gave him ministerial post and he has now been caught red-handed with Rs 18.5 Lakhs. Rahul Gandhi is answerable...": BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Rajasthan recruitment exam bribe case pic.twitter.com/og5rfz1VqW— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
