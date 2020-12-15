शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans

राजस्थानः बीएसएफ के जवानों ने 11 घंटे से भी कम समय में लगाई 180 किमी की दौड़, देखें VIDEO

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिकानेर Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 12:06 AM IST
बीएसएफ की रिले रेस
बीएसएफ की रिले रेस - फोटो : ANI Video Grab

ख़बर सुनें
भारत-पाकिस्तान की 1971 की लड़ाई के राजकुमारियों के सम्मान में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) के जवानों ने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा पर आधी रात (13/14 दिसंबर) को 180 किलोमीटर की रिले रेस की। इसकी सबसे खास बात यह रही कि जवानों ने मूल्यांकन के अनूपगढ़ में 11 घंटे से भी कम समय में रेस को पूरी कर ली।
अनूपगढ़ में इस मौके पर केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने कहा कि देश विरोधी ताकतों को इस बात का एहसास कराए कि 1971 से आगे बढ़कर आज भारत की सेना और अधिक ताकतवर हुई है इसलिए बीएसएफ के 900 से ज्यादा सैनिकों ने रात 12 बजे तक वर्तमान में 12 १० किमी की दूरी दौड़कर पूरी तरह से।

city & states rajasthan relay race bsf anupgarh

