शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Army Chief Bipin Rawat visits Sapt Shakti Command headquarter

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत ने किया सप्त शक्ति कमांड के मुख्यालय का दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,राजस्थान Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 05:31 PM IST
सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत
सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने आज जयपुर स्थित सप्त शक्ति के मुख्यालय का दौरा किया। सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत शनिवार को आर्मी वाइव्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की अध्यक्ष मधुलिका रावत के साथ मुख्यालय पहुंचे थे।
विज्ञापन
सेना के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि इस दौरान सेना प्रमुख ने सैनिकों के साथ बातचीत की। उन्होंने प्रशिक्षण, परिचालन तत्परता और नागरिक-सैन्य तालमेल के उच्चतम मानकों को बनाए रखने के लिए सैनिकों को बधाई भी दी।
 


आर्मी वाइव्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की अध्यक्ष मधुलिका रावत ने सेना के अधिकारियों की पत्नियों के साथ बातचीत की और क्षेत्रीय एसोसिएशन द्वारा कौशल विकास से महिलाओं को आत्म निर्भर बनाने के प्रयासों की सराहना की।

सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम के अनुसार सेना प्रमुख ने भारतीय सेना के एकमात्र घोड़ो से लैस घुड़सवारों की रेजिमेंट 61 कैवेलरी का भी दौरा किया। 
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कठुआ में सेना ने ड्रोन से खंगाले सीमा से सटे इलाके, आतंकी घुसपैठ की आशंका पर चलाया ऑपरेशन

2 नवंबर 2019

UP CM Yogi and Army Chief Rawat in Tehri tomorrow
Tehri

रैबार सम्मेलन में आने की यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और जनरल विपिन रावत ने दी स्वीकृति

1 नवंबर 2019

एडुजेंट लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अश्विनी कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुशासन के लिए सेना में समलैंगिकता और व्याभिचार को अपराध बनाए रखने की मांग

1 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
जाट रेजीमेंट
Meerut

भारतीय सेना की सबसे बड़ी 'जाट रेजीमेंट' के नाम से ही खौफ खाते हैं दुश्मन, आज है स्थापना दिवस

1 नवंबर 2019

नेवी का जहाज
World

भारत और सऊदी अरब की नौसेनाएं करेंगी पहला संयुक्त अभ्यास

1 नवंबर 2019

राजनाथ ने तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों से मुलाकात की
India News

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मिलने पहुंचे तीनों सेना प्रमुख

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bipin rawat madhulika rawat army chief india army chief army wives welfare association 61 cavalry sapta shakti command
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

jupiter transit in sagittarius sign impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

12 साल बाद धनु राशि में गुरु का परिवर्तन, इन राशि वालों के लिए होगा शुभ

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राउत बोले- गठबंधन धर्म का करेंगे पालन, शिवसेना के समर्थन में कांग्रेस नेता का सोनिया को पत्र

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केबीसी 11
Television

KBC 11: राहुल गांधी से जुड़े सवाल पर बाहर हुआ यूपी का पुलिसवाला, भाजपा सांसद ने ली चुटकी

2 नवंबर 2019

लॉरा हर्स्ट के गले में लिपटा सांप
Bizarre News

इस महिला ने पाल रखे थे 140 सांप, मौत के वक्त गले से लिपटा मिला अजगर

2 नवंबर 2019

समीरा रेड्डी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड छोड़ चुकीं इस अभिनेत्री ने शेयर की अपनी पुरानी तस्वीर, आप पहचान पाए क्या?

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शशि थरूर ने प्रदूषण पर किया ट्वीट
Delhi NCR

'कब तक काटोगे जिंदगी सिगरेट-सिगार में...कुछ दिन गुजारो Delhi-NCR में': थरूर

2 नवंबर 2019

Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

जब शाहरुख को थप्पड़ मारना चाहती थीं जया बच्चन, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय पर कर दिया था ऐसा कमेंट

2 नवंबर 2019

Rape Victim
Meerut

कांग्रेस नेता ने छात्रा से किया दुष्कर्म, लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में चार साल तक बनाए संबंध, ऑडियो वायरल

2 नवंबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, दाऊद इब्राहिम से तार जोड़ने पर सनसनी

2 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 दिन में चार बड़े फैसले सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, देश पर पड़ सकता है गहरा प्रभाव

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पहलू खान लिंचिंग
Jaipur

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने पहलू खान के खिलाफ एफआईआर रद्द की, कहा-डेयरी के लिए खरीदी थी गाय

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को आदेश देते हुए हुए पहलू खान के दोनों बेटों और वाहन चालके खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर और आरोप पत्र को भी रद्द करने का फैसला सुनाया है। 

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में राज्यमार्गों पर निजी वाहनों से टैक्स की वसूली फिर शुरू

2 नवंबर 2019

Rape victim asked for willful death, said- the accused is threatening to kill
Rajasthan

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने मांगी इच्छा मृत्यु, कहा- आरोपी दे रहा है जान से मारने की धमकी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

राजस्थान झालावाड़
Rajasthan

'सांवले रंग' की वजह से पत्नी ने दी जान, पति पर फब्तियां कसने का आरोप

30 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: प्रेमी संग मिलकर की पति की हत्या, महिला सहित तीन गिरफ्तार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

केंद्र सरकार मॉब लिचिंग पर बने कानून को राष्ट्रपति के पास भेजे: गहलोत 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: गांधी चौक पर लगी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा खंडित की गई

29 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के पोकरण में लगातार हुए आठ धमाके, थर्रा उठे आसपास के गांव

1 अक्टूबर 2019

शरीफ खान के गांव वाले
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : जम्मू-कश्मीर में मारे गए ट्रक ड्राइवर के परिजनों ने शव लेने से किया इनकार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

जोधपुर सड़क हादसा
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः जोधपुर के बालेसर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 13 लोगों की मौत

27 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'मरजावां' के सितारों ने खोली एक दूसरे की पोल, देखिए सिद्धार्थ और तारा का ये मजेदार इंटरव्यू

निर्देशक मिलाप जवेरी की अगली फिल्म मरजावां इस महीने की 15 तारीख को रिलीज होने जा रही है। फिल्म के लीड कलाकारों सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और तारा सुतारिया से अमर उजाला संवाददाता अमित कुमार सिंह ने की है ये खास मुलाकात।

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:26

BJP से खफा संजय राउत बाबा साहेब का जिक्र कर ट्रोल, MP की जगह महाराष्ट्र को बताया आंबेडकर की जन्मभूमि

2 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:00

शाहरुख के साथ डेब्यू करने वाली 6 एक्ट्रेस

2 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:15

महाराष्ट्र में सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, सोनिया गांधी को कांग्रेस नेता हुसैन दलवई ने लिखी चिट्ठी

2 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 4:57

फोन नहीं उठाने पर भी इंस्टॉल हो जाता है Pegasus Spyware

2 नवंबर 2019

Related

Bharat singh kundanpur
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कांग्रेस विधायक ने दिया इस्तीफा, अपनी ही सरकार के मंत्री पर लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

14 अक्टूबर 2019

एंड्रयू मैकडोनाल्ड
Cricket News

IPL 2020: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज को बनाया कोच, दिल्ली के लिए खेल चुका है मैच

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: ज्यादा वजन और मोटे पेट वाले पुसिलकर्मियों के बारे में एसपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

वसुंधरा राजे, अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Bye-Election result: मंडावा में कांग्रेस की जीत, खींवसर में आरएलपी ने मारी बाजी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

मेधावी छात्रों को मिलेगी मुफ्त हवाई यात्रा की सुविधा, जानें सरकार की योजना

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान का अनोखा रेलवे स्टेशन जहां कोई कर्मचारी नहीं, ग्रामीण बांटते हैं टिकट

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited