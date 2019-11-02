आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत ने किया सप्त शक्ति कमांड के मुख्यालय का दौरा

Rajasthan: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Headquarters Sapta Shakti Command at Jaipur today. He interacted with the troops of Sapta Shakti Command and complimented them for maintaining highest standards of training, operational readiness and civil military synergy. pic.twitter.com/0qJKF6ERaE— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को आदेश देते हुए हुए पहलू खान के दोनों बेटों और वाहन चालके खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर और आरोप पत्र को भी रद्द करने का फैसला सुनाया है।
30 अक्टूबर 2019