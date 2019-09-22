शहर चुनें

Accident happened in national rally championship race in Barmer Rajasthan, three died

राजस्थान : राष्ट्रीय रैली चैंपियनशिप रेस में मोटरसाइकिल से टकराई कार, तीन लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाड़मेर Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 07:55 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
राजस्थान के बाडमेर में हो रही राष्ट्रीय रैली चैंपियनशिप रेस के दौरान शनिवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया, जिसमें एक नाबालिग समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक मोटरसाइकिल से जो कार टकराई उसे अर्जुन अवार्ड विजेता रैली ड्राइवर गौरव गिल चला रहे थे। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज किया है। 

इस हादसे के संबंध में संभागीय आयुक्त को राज्य गृह मंत्रालय के पास एक रिपोर्ट सौंपने को कहा गया है। रिपोर्ट सौंपने के लिए सात दिन का समय दिया गया है।


 
