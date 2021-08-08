सड़क हादसा: नागौर में कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में 5 की मौत, सीएम गहलोत ने जताया दुख

Rajasthan | Five people died & three were injured after a car collided with a truck in Kuchaman City area of Nagaur yesterday. A girl, who has been critically injured, is referred to Jaipur.
CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/H3rwJY5KoR — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021
नागौर के कुचामन सिटी क्षेत्र में हुए सड़क हादसे में 5 लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें इस बेहद कठिन समय में सम्बल दें एवं दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 7, 2021
