5 people killed in car and truck collision in Nagaur, CM Ashok Gehlot expressed grief

सड़क हादसा: नागौर में कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में 5 की मौत, सीएम गहलोत ने जताया दुख

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागौर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Sun, 08 Aug 2021 02:15 AM IST
अशोक गहलोत
अशोक गहलोत - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में नागौर के कुचामन सिटी इलाके में एक कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन घायल हो गए। गंभीर रूप से घायल एक युवती को जयपुर रेफर किया गया है।
इस हादसे पर सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की।
 

rajasthan car truck collision ashok gehlot road accident
India News

