Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018
अमृतसर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे की ख़बर से बहुत आहत हूँ| मेरी संवेदनाएं इस हादसे में मारे गए और पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ है।राज्य सरकार एवं कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथियों से मेरा आग्रह है कि राहत और बचाव कार्य में अपना पूर्ण योगदान दें और पीड़ितों को हर संभव मदद पहुँचाएँ|— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2018
#WATCH Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says " today's incident has been absolutely tragic. I am going to Amritsar tomorrow. The state is on full alert." pic.twitter.com/RHLO2LxAoa— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
The effigy of Ravan was burnt&I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed : Navjot Kaur Sidhu,on #Amritsar accident pic.twitter.com/QEsjoEdzS3— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Minister Of State Railways Manoj Sinha is rushing to the site of the accident in #Amritsar. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/T1gcFcAR1b— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के प्रति गहरा संवेदना और दुख है। घायलों को तत्काल उच्चतम स्तर का उपचार उपलब्ध कराना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। इस दुर्घटना रेलवे-प्रशासन की लापरवाही का परिणाम है।
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has cancelled all engagements in the US and is immediately returning to India. #Amritsar (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2jxE2bK0dA— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे में मारे गये लोगों के प्रति गहरा दुख है. घायलों को तत्काल उच्चतम स्तर का उपचार उपलब्ध कराना सरकार की नैतिक ज़िम्मेदारी है. ये दुर्घटना रेलवे-प्रशासन की बदइंतज़ामी और लापरवाही का दर्दनाक परिणाम है.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 19, 2018
Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in #Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured, tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/u9TFbLSqPL— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पंजाब के अमृतसर में प्रशासनिक लापरवाही से बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। हादसे के बाद लोगों में प्रशासन को लेकर काफी नाराजगी है।
19 अक्टूबर 2018