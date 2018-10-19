शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
अमृतसर हादसे को पीएम मोदी ने बताया ह्रदय विदारक, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 19 Oct 2018 10:16 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi
ख़बर सुनें
अमृतसर में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री सहित कई नेताओं ने हादसे पर शोक जताया है। सभी ने इस हादसे पर शोक जताते हुए मृतकों के प्रति संवेदना जताई है। किसने क्या कहा जानिए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा- अमृतसर में ट्रेन हादसे की खबर से बेहद दुखी हूं। घटना ह्रदय विदारक है। मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं। 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट कर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि अमृतसर में हुई रेल दुर्घटना को लेकर बहुत दुखी हूं। यह घटना हृदयविदारक है। मृतकों के परिजनों के मेरी पूरी सहानुभूति है, और प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं कि जो लोग इसमें घायल हुए हैं, वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। मैंने अधिकारियों को कहा है कि सभी आवश्यक सहायता मुहैया कराई जाए। 
 


कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि पंजाब में ट्रेन दुर्घटना में 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हैरान करने वाला है। मैं राज्य सरकार और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे मौके पर फौरन मदद मुहैया कराएं। इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को गंवाया है उनके प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना जाहिर करता हूं। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।
 

 मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा, अमृतसर में दुखद रेल दुर्घटना के बारे सुनकर चौंक गया हूं। दुख के इस घड़ी में सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी अस्पतालों को खुले रहने के लिए कहा गया है। जिला अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। 


 
आतिशबाजी की आवाज की वजह से ट्रेन की आवाज नहीं सुनाई दी।

mla navjot singh amritsar rail accident
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

अमृतसर रेल हादसाः मृतकों के परिजनों को 5-5 लाख रुपये मुआवजे का एलान, एसजीपीसी ने भी की बड़ी घोषणा

19 अक्टूबर 2018

टनकपुर में खुद बनाए रावण के पुतले के साथ शुक्ला गली के बच्चे।
Champawat

बच्चों ने रावण का पुतला बनाकर फूंका

19 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर हादसा: प्रशासन की इन तीन लापरवाहियों ने छीन ली 58 जिंदगियां

पंजाब के अमृतसर में प्रशासनिक लापरवाही से बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। हादसे के बाद लोगों में प्रशासन को लेकर काफी नाराजगी है।

19 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अमृतसर में हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर हादसा: रावण दहन देख रहे लोगों को ट्रेन ने कुचला, 58 मौतों की पुष्टि

19 अक्टूबर 2018

दशहरा 2018
Chandigarh

दशहराः चंडीगढ़ में 36 जगहों पर रावण दहन, पंचकूला में 210 फुट ऊंचे लंकेश, मोहाली में चिट्टे का लंकापति

19 अक्टूबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

पंजाब में 366 गोशालाओं को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, बिजली बिल वसूली और कनेक्शन काटने पर रोक

19 अक्टूबर 2018

firing in marriage
Chandigarh

मातम में बदली खुशियां, शादी में जीजा के पिता को मारी गोली, मां और मामा को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

एक ही रात में युवती के साथ 10 लोगों ने किया दो बार दुष्कर्म, जिससे मांगी मदद उसने भी नहीं छोड़ा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

baby
Chandigarh

हार्ट प्रॉब्लम, गुर्दे फेल थे, उम्मीद खो चुके थे मां-बाप...पर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार, बची नवजात की जान

18 अक्टूबर 2018

अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

पंजाबः कांग्रेस के विधायक और मंत्री लड़ना चाहते हैं एसजीपीसी चुनाव, आलाकमान को भेजा मामला

19 अक्टूबर 2018

पठान कोट हमला
Chandigarh

पठानकोट हमले को लेकर ये सच आया सामने, अदालत में इस शख्स ने खोल दी पाक की पोल

18 अक्टूबर 2018

police arrest
Chandigarh

जालंधर में बम विस्फोट का आरोपी थाईलैंड से गिरफ्तार, नामधारी संत ठाकुर उदय सिंह थे टारगेट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

