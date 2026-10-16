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Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Chandigarh-Punjab News ›   MP Charanjit Channi reaches mining site in Ropar questions Mann government

रोपड़ में माइनिंग साइट पर पहुंचे चन्नी: बोले- हजारों टिपर रेत-बजरी लेकर भाग रहे थे, मान सरकार से किया सवाल

Fri, 16 Oct 2026 12:37 PM IST
Nivedita न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: Nivedita Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2026 12:37 PM IST
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सांसद चरणजीत चन्नी ने कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल ने वादा किया था कि माइनिंग के जरिए वे 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये कमाएंगे। मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि उस रकम का एक छोटा सा हिस्सा भी कहां है? हमारे मुख्यमंत्री उनकी कठपुतली बन गए हैं, वे बस वही करते हैं जो केजरीवाल कहते हैं।

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MP Charanjit Channi reaches mining site in Ropar questions Mann government
सांसद चरणजीत चन्नी - फोटो : ANI

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कांग्रेस सांसद चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने रोपड़ जिले में एक माइनिंग साइट का दौरा करने के बाद मान सरकार पर निशाना साधा।
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चन्नी ने कहा कि यह सतलुज नदी के पास रोपड़ जिला है। हम यहां रात 11 बजे से मौजूद हैं। रात के समय पूरी नदी में अवैध माइनिंग चल रही है। हमने कई मशीनों को पकड़ा है; हजारों टिपर ट्रक बजरी और रेत से लदे हुए इस इलाके से भाग रहे थे। यह पूरा माइनिंग का काम केजरीवाल और मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत सिंह मान की देखरेख में हो रहा है।

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चन्नी ने कहा कि केजरीवाल ने वादा किया था कि माइनिंग के जरिए वे 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये कमाएंगे। मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि उस रकम का एक छोटा सा हिस्सा भी कहां है? हमारे मुख्यमंत्री उनकी कठपुतली बन गए हैं, वे बस वही करते हैं जो केजरीवाल कहते हैं। पूरा प्रशासन इसमें शामिल है। 
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