रोपड़ में माइनिंग साइट पर पहुंचे चन्नी: बोले- हजारों टिपर रेत-बजरी लेकर भाग रहे थे, मान सरकार से किया सवाल

#WATCH | Punjab: On visiting a mining site in the Ropar district yesterday, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi says, "This is the Ropar district near the Satluj River.... We have been here since 11:00 or 11:30 PM. Illegal mining is taking place throughout the river at night. We have intercepted numerous machines; thousands of tipper trucks were fleeing the area, loaded with gravel and sand. This entire mining operation is being conducted under the supervision of Kejriwal and our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann.... Kejriwal promised that through mining, they would generate Rs 20,000 crore. I want to ask: where is even a fraction of that amount?... Our Chief Minister has become his puppet—he simply does whatever he dictates. The entire administration is a part of this."