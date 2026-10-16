रोपड़ में माइनिंग साइट पर पहुंचे चन्नी: बोले- हजारों टिपर रेत-बजरी लेकर भाग रहे थे, मान सरकार से किया सवाल
सांसद चरणजीत चन्नी ने कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल ने वादा किया था कि माइनिंग के जरिए वे 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये कमाएंगे। मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि उस रकम का एक छोटा सा हिस्सा भी कहां है? हमारे मुख्यमंत्री उनकी कठपुतली बन गए हैं, वे बस वही करते हैं जो केजरीवाल कहते हैं।
विस्तार
चन्नी ने कहा कि यह सतलुज नदी के पास रोपड़ जिला है। हम यहां रात 11 बजे से मौजूद हैं। रात के समय पूरी नदी में अवैध माइनिंग चल रही है। हमने कई मशीनों को पकड़ा है; हजारों टिपर ट्रक बजरी और रेत से लदे हुए इस इलाके से भाग रहे थे। यह पूरा माइनिंग का काम केजरीवाल और मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत सिंह मान की देखरेख में हो रहा है।
#WATCH | Punjab: On visiting a mining site in the Ropar district yesterday, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi says, "This is the Ropar district near the Satluj River.... We have been here since 11:00 or 11:30 PM. Illegal mining is taking place throughout the river at night. We have intercepted numerous machines; thousands of tipper trucks were fleeing the area, loaded with gravel and sand. This entire mining operation is being conducted under the supervision of Kejriwal and our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann.... Kejriwal promised that through mining, they would generate Rs 20,000 crore. I want to ask: where is even a fraction of that amount?... Our Chief Minister has become his puppet—he simply does whatever he dictates. The entire administration is a part of this."— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
चन्नी ने कहा कि केजरीवाल ने वादा किया था कि माइनिंग के जरिए वे 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये कमाएंगे। मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि उस रकम का एक छोटा सा हिस्सा भी कहां है? हमारे मुख्यमंत्री उनकी कठपुतली बन गए हैं, वे बस वही करते हैं जो केजरीवाल कहते हैं। पूरा प्रशासन इसमें शामिल है।