Amritsar: स्वर्ण मंदिर परिसर में गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की क्षतिग्रस्त प्रति का प्रदर्शन, 1984 में ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के दौरान लगी थी गोली

ऑपरेशन ब्लूस्टार की वर्षगांठ से पहले शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (एसजीपीसी) ने अमृतसर में स्वर्ण मंदिर परिसर में गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की क्षतिग्रस्त प्रति को प्रदर्शन के लिए रखा है।
Punjab | Ahead of the Op Bluestar anniversary, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put the bullet-hit bir of Guru Granth Sahib on display in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/rzUcOtUESq— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022
