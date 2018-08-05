बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तेंदुलकर और विराट हैं उम्र में पत्नी से छोटे, जानें किन-किन सेलिब्रिटीज में कितना है अंतर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 03:27 PM IST
पिछले कुछ दिनों से प्रियंका चोपड़ा की निक जोनास के साथ शादी करने की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। इस रिलेशनशिप को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा इसलिए है क्योंकि अमेरिकी गायक निक चोपड़ा से 11 साल छोटे हैं। बॉलीवुड में कम उम्र का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। लेकिन बॉलीवुड से इतर कई बड़े सेलिब्रिटी ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने अपनी से बड़ी लड़की को अपना हमसफर बनाया है। इसमें स्टार फुटबॉलर डेविड बेकहम का नाम भी शामिल है। उनकी पत्नी विक्टोरिया उनसे एक साल बड़ी हैं। आज हम आपको बताते हैं ऐसे ही लोगों के बारे में जिनके बीच काफी बड़ा अंतर है।
