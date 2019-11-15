शहर चुनें

एक्शन में इस्राइली वायुसेना, रॉकेट के जवाब में गाजा में बरसाए सैकड़ों बम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, गाजा सिटी, Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 03:18 PM IST
Israeli Air Force
1 of 10
Israeli Air Force - फोटो : Social Media
इस्राइल में गाजा पट्टी से आज भी कई रॉकेट दागे गए। इन रॉकेटों में से अधिकतर को मिसाइल रक्षा प्रणाली आयरन डोम ने हवा में ही नष्ट कर दिया जबकि कुछ जमीन पर भी आकर गिरे।
israel under attack hamas israel
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Air Force - फोटो : Social Media
इस्राइली आयरन डोम (मिसाइल रक्षा प्रणाली)
इस्राइली आयरन डोम (मिसाइल रक्षा प्रणाली) - फोटो : Social Media
उड़ान भरता इस्राइली वायुसेना का विमान
उड़ान भरता इस्राइली वायुसेना का विमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इस्राइल की आयरन डोम
इस्राइल की आयरन डोम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इस्राइल की सेना गश्त करते हुए
इस्राइल की सेना गश्त करते हुए - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गाजा से दागे गए रॉकेट को गिराने के लिए इस्राइल का आयरन डोम सक्रिय
गाजा से दागे गए रॉकेट को गिराने के लिए इस्राइल का आयरन डोम सक्रिय - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एक्शन में इस्राइली सेना
एक्शन में इस्राइली सेना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इस्राइली वायुसेना का गाजा में हमला
इस्राइली वायुसेना का गाजा में हमला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Air Force - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इस्राइल ने जारी किया वीडियो
इस्राइल ने जारी किया वीडियो - फोटो : @IDF
