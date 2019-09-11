जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
बलूचों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
बलूचों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
बलूचों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
बलूचों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
पश्तूनों ने भी किया विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
पश्तूनों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
पश्तूनों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d78802d8ebc3e01387483ed","slug":"baloch-and-pashtun-highlighting-humanitarian-crisis-against-pakistan-in-balochistan-at-unhrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924\u0940', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
पश्तूनों का विरोध
- फोटो : ANI