शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   World ›   Baloch and Pashtun highlighting Humanitarian Crisis against Pakistan in Balochistan at UNHRC

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जेनेवा, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 10:38 AM IST
बलूचों का विरोध
1 of 8
बलूचों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
जेनेवा में संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार परिषद में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की तब अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती हो गई जब उनके ही देश के लोगों ने कार्यक्रम स्थल के बाहर पाकिस्तानी सरकार और सेना के अत्याचारों को उजागर कर दिया। बलूच मानवाधिकार परिषद और पश्तूनों ने पाकिस्तानी अत्याचार के खिलाफ दुनिया का ध्यान खींचने के लिए कार्यक्रम स्थल के बाहर बैनर पोस्टर लगाए। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
baloch human rights council humanitarian crisis in balochistan the humanitarian crisis in balochistan unhrc against pak
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Recommended

प्राइवेट लड़ाकू विमान
World

बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से भी ज्यादा हैं इस शख्स के पास लड़ाकू विमान, बेड़े में एफ-16 भी है शामिल

30 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

जब मोदी और ट्रंप ने जमकर लगाए ठहाके, क्या कहा था अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
चांगी हवाईअड्डा
World

चांगी एयरपोर्ट लगातार सातवीं बार पहले स्थान पर, स्विमिंग पूल से लेकर शॉपिंग मॉल तक मौजूद

26 अगस्त 2019

सोयूज
World

चांद पर मानव विजय के 50 साल, आज तीन अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर उड़ान भरेगा 'सोयूज'

20 जुलाई 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
वाशिंगटन में बारिश
World

वाशिंगटन में बाढ़ आने से रेल, बिजली सब ठप, व्हाइट हाउस में भी भरा पानी

9 जुलाई 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश
World

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे छोटे देश, एक की आबादी तो हजार से भी कम

23 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान में ईद का जश्न
World

आर्थिक संकट से जूझते पाकिस्तान में कुछ इस तरह मनाया जा रहा ईद का त्योहार

5 जून 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
World

पर्यटकों की बढ़ती संख्या से परेशान हुआ ये खूबसूरत देश, पहले टैक्स बढ़ाया अब उठाया ये कदम

11 मई 2019

अपने बेटे के साथ प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मार्केल
World

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार के नन्हे 'शहजादे' के नाम का हुआ एलान, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई तस्वीरें

8 मई 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार
World

ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार में एक नहीं 20 हैं उत्तराधिकारी, क्या जानते हैं इनके बारे में आप

8 मई 2019

आसिया बीबी
World

ईशनिंदा कानून की आड़ में मनमानी, आसिया ही नहीं गवर्नर और मंत्री भी हुए हैं शिकार

8 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

आतंकी हमलों के बाद श्रीलंका में बुर्का समेत चेहरा ढकने वाली हर चीज पर प्रतिबंध

1 मई 2019

पाकिस्तान का परमाणु हथियार 'नस्र'
World

जानिए 'भोपाल' के उस वैज्ञानिक के बारे में जिसने पाकिस्तान के लिए बनाया एटम बम

1 मई 2019

Rome
World

ऐतिहासिक शहर में गंदगी देखकर भड़के पर्यटक, कहा- टैक्स लेते हैं तो सफाई भी करें, मेयर ने मांगी माफी

29 अप्रैल 2019

Hong Kong Cemetery
World

हांगकांग: 4 लाख भस्म कर रहे दो गज जमीन का इंतजार, लॉकर में अस्थियां रखने के लिए भी 4 साल की वेटिंग

29 अप्रैल 2019

Imran Khan BRI
World

चीन ने पाकिस्तान को दिखाई औकात, पीएम इमरान की फजीहत से भड़के पाकिस्तानी

28 अप्रैल 2019

बेलगोरोड पनडुब्बी
World

रूस ने बनाई दुनिया की सबसे लंबी पनडुब्बी, ताकत इतनी कि पल भर में बड़े शहरों को कर दे खाक

26 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीलंका में बम धमाके
World

श्रीलंका धमाकों में करोड़पति व्यापारी के बेटे शामिल, छापे में बहू ने भी खुद को उड़ाया

25 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीलंका में धमाका
World

श्रीलंका धमाकों को लेकर ऐसी रही वर्ल्ड मीडिया की प्रतिक्रिया, खुफिया एजेंसी ने पहले ही दी थी चेतावनी

22 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीलंका में बम धमाके
World

ईस्टर संडे पर बम धमाकों से दहला श्रीलंका, धमाकों के तुरंत बाद की तस्वीरें

21 अप्रैल 2019

नॉट्र डाम कैथेड्रल
World

नॉट्र डाम कैथेड्रल: चर्च में आग लगने से पेरिस सहित पूरी दुनिया दुखी, जानिए क्यों है ये खास

17 अप्रैल 2019

बलूचों का विरोध
बलूचों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
बलूचों का विरोध
बलूचों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
बलूचों का विरोध
बलूचों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
बलूचों का विरोध
बलूचों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
पश्तूनों ने भी किया विरोध
पश्तूनों ने भी किया विरोध - फोटो : ANI
पश्तूनों का विरोध
पश्तूनों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
पश्तूनों का विरोध
पश्तूनों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
पश्तूनों का विरोध
पश्तूनों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

टीडीपी प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके बेटे नारा लोकेश को किया गया नजरबंद

आंध्रप्रदेश में टीडीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर हो रहे कथित हमले को लेकर गुंटूर जिले के अतमाकुर गांव जाने की कोशिश कर रहे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके बेटे को नजरबंद कर दिया गया है।

11 सितंबर 2019

Iphone 11 iphone 11 pro iphone 11 pro max india price availability price and feature 1:44

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज की भारतीय कीमत का ऐलान, शुरुआत 64, 990 रुपये से

11 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 3:13

चंद्रयान 2 की लैंडिंग में चूक की एक वजह हो सकता है मौसम, वैज्ञानिक कर रहे हैं अध्ययन

10 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी 1:28

UNHRC में कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान ने सुनाई झूठी कहानी तो भारत ने ऐसे दिया कड़ा जवाब

10 सितंबर 2019

ड्रीमगर्ल 1:28

कैमरे देख कुछ इस तरह मचले आयुष्मान, अपनी हीरोइन का ग्लैमर भी कर दिया फीका

10 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited