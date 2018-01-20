बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62e04e4f1c1ba1268b5631","slug":"either-suicide-due-to-completing-task-of-blue-whale-game","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938\u00a0\u0906\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947\u00a0\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u092a\u094b\u091b\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिस आंचल की छाव में उसे सुलाया उसके आंसू पोछे, बेटे ने उसी को बनाया फांसी का फंदा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:23 PM IST
दिल को झकझोर देने वाली यह घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के जालौन जिले की है। एक 10 साल का होनहार लड़का जिसकी काबिलियत का हर शख्स दिवाना था, तारीफ करता था। मंजीत ने आत्महत्या की! यह खबर सुनकर हर कोई दंग रह गया, हर आंख रोई। सबको एक ही सवाल बार-बार परेशान कर रहा था आखिर मंजीत ने ऐसा क्यो कर लिया.. कहीं ब्लू व्हेल गेम का टास्क पूरा करना तो...
