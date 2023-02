वहीं जब हमने जो बाइडन पर कविता लिखने के लिए कहा -



write a poem about the positive attributes of Joe Biden



इस पर चैटजीपीटी एक शानदार कविता लिखता है -



Joe Biden, a leader with heart and soul

A champion for the people, his goal

To heal a nation, divided and torn

And bring back hope, on which we were born.



With empathy and grace, he leads the way

Showing us all, there's a better day

His wisdom and experience, second to none

In troubled times, he's the rising sun.



A man of the people, he's always been

Fighting for justice, and what's right and clean

From civil rights, to healthcare reform

His dedication, will keep the nation warm.



With a steadfast hand, he guides us ahead

Towards a brighter future, that we all can spread

And though the road ahead may be tough

Joe Biden shows us, love is enough.