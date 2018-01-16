बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
धमाकाः JIO ने यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया एक और शानदार ऑफर
amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:36 PM IST
टेलीकॉम कंपनी जियो नए साल के शुरू होते ही अपने यूजर्स के लिए लगातार एक से बढ़ कर एक शानदार ऑफर्स पेश कर चुका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a5e06614f1c1b8f268b4c43","slug":"jio-present-a-new-caseback-offer-on-recharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0903 JIO \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.