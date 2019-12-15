शहर चुनें

Samsung ने गैलेक्सी फोल्ड के 10 लाख यूनिट बिकने का दावा किया खारिज, दिया बड़ा बयान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 11:41 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरियन कंपनी सैमसंग (Samsung) ने लेटेस्ट गैलेक्सी फोल्ड (Galaxy Fold) के 10 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट की सेल की जानकारी को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है। कंपनी का कहना है कि प्रेसिडेंट सोह्न यंग गैलेक्सी फोल्ड की बिक्री के रिकॉर्ड को लेकर थोड़े कंफ्यूज थे। वहीं, सैमसंग के प्रवक्ता ने कहा है कि अब तक गैलेक्सी फोल्ड की सेल 10 लाख का आकंड़ा पार नहीं कर पाई है। आपको बता दें कि अमेरिका की टेक्नोलॉजी साइट टेकक्रंच के इवेंट में कंपनी के प्रेसिडेंट सोह्न यंग ने गैलेक्सी फोल्ड के 10 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बिकने की बात कही थी।
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold - फोटो : amar ujala
samsung galaxy fold
samsung galaxy fold - फोटो : amar ujala
samsung galaxy fold
samsung galaxy fold - फोटो : amar ujala
Samsung Galaxy Fold Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Fold Camera Review - फोटो : amar ujala
samsung galaxy fold
samsung galaxy fold - फोटो : amar ujala
Samsung Galaxy Fold Review
Samsung Galaxy Fold Review - फोटो : amar ujala
